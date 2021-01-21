Disabled teen guilty of GBH against abuser

Renaldo Taylor

(CNS): A 19-year-old disabled teenager from North Side has been convicted of wounding with intent by a jury, following a trial this month in which he had claimed self-defence against the charge. The three women and four men took just a few hours on Wednesday to decide on the most serious charge that Renaldo Taylor faced, after he stabbed his abusive stepfather several times during an altercation at their home in the summer.

Damian Wellington sustained several small cuts and stab wounds, but no serious injuries, during the altercation, which appears to have started when he pulled a flag from the doorway of the teenager’s bedroom.

Taylor, who lost his leg in a road accident several years ago, has endured many years of violence at the hand of Wellington, who was eventually convicted of child abuse for multiple assaults on him several years ago.

Taylor claimed that on the night of the stabbing he believed that his stepfather was again intent on causing him harm. He said he had grabbed a knife from his bedside table after Wellington had attacked him while he was on his bed without his prosthetic leg.

There were conflicting accounts between Taylor, Wellington and Taylor’s mother, who were all present. However, Prosecutor Greg Walcolm had argued that Wellington was unarmed and the violence was started by Taylor, who is said to have anger management issues, as does his stepfather.

Walcolm told the jury that it was the continued animosity between Taylor and Wellington that could have fuelled his rage and led to him stab his stepfather during the argument while Wellington was unarmed. Walcolm said that Taylor reportedly told Wellington that he intended to kill him and was prepared to spend the rest of his life in jail.

The jury also heard during the trial that there could have been footage of the incident from a camera in the house. But the officers who were investigating the case warned Wellington they wanted to seize the camera and potential footage several days before they came to collect the equipment.

By that time there was a problem with the camera card and no footage was ever recovered.

Despite this missing potential evidence and the discrepancies between the accounts given by Taylor and his mother and the account given by Wellington, the jury appeared to have had no reasonable doubt that Taylor had started the altercation and had deliberately stabbed Wellington several times when he was unarmed, with the intent of seriously wounding him.

Following the verdict, Taylor, who is currently on very strict bail conditions and wearing an electronic tag, was allowed to remain on bail until February, when he will be sentenced.