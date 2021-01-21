Disabled teen guilty of GBH against abuser
(CNS): A 19-year-old disabled teenager from North Side has been convicted of wounding with intent by a jury, following a trial this month in which he had claimed self-defence against the charge. The three women and four men took just a few hours on Wednesday to decide on the most serious charge that Renaldo Taylor faced, after he stabbed his abusive stepfather several times during an altercation at their home in the summer.
Damian Wellington sustained several small cuts and stab wounds, but no serious injuries, during the altercation, which appears to have started when he pulled a flag from the doorway of the teenager’s bedroom.
Taylor, who lost his leg in a road accident several years ago, has endured many years of violence at the hand of Wellington, who was eventually convicted of child abuse for multiple assaults on him several years ago.
Taylor claimed that on the night of the stabbing he believed that his stepfather was again intent on causing him harm. He said he had grabbed a knife from his bedside table after Wellington had attacked him while he was on his bed without his prosthetic leg.
There were conflicting accounts between Taylor, Wellington and Taylor’s mother, who were all present. However, Prosecutor Greg Walcolm had argued that Wellington was unarmed and the violence was started by Taylor, who is said to have anger management issues, as does his stepfather.
Walcolm told the jury that it was the continued animosity between Taylor and Wellington that could have fuelled his rage and led to him stab his stepfather during the argument while Wellington was unarmed. Walcolm said that Taylor reportedly told Wellington that he intended to kill him and was prepared to spend the rest of his life in jail.
The jury also heard during the trial that there could have been footage of the incident from a camera in the house. But the officers who were investigating the case warned Wellington they wanted to seize the camera and potential footage several days before they came to collect the equipment.
By that time there was a problem with the camera card and no footage was ever recovered.
Despite this missing potential evidence and the discrepancies between the accounts given by Taylor and his mother and the account given by Wellington, the jury appeared to have had no reasonable doubt that Taylor had started the altercation and had deliberately stabbed Wellington several times when he was unarmed, with the intent of seriously wounding him.
Following the verdict, Taylor, who is currently on very strict bail conditions and wearing an electronic tag, was allowed to remain on bail until February, when he will be sentenced.
Why was this guy charged? Why was he forced to continue living with an abuser while having a physical disability? You can just imagine what he put up with before snapping. He needs help and Northward is not going to do it.
The job of adults is to PROTECT children.
There has been NO PROTECTION for this young man and the step father after years of abuse should be the one that gets thrown into jail and throw away the key.Keep the kids abused and uneducated so the adults can thrive THATS CAYMAN KIND FOR YOU>
The jury should be ashamed.
CNS, will you follow up with the sentencing?
CNS: Yes.
Keeping this man in your life ? disregarding your own blood ? Not much of a Mother ! Young man needs some serious help , obviously he has been through enough Hell . Na Right !
I know the father and while I do not know him well, he seems to be a reasonable normal human like the rest of us. You never know what goes on behind closed doors and I am sure the whole family should be in weekly counselling sessions but the bottom line is that you cannot go around stabbing people, provoked or not. Hopefully the young man can get the help he needs from jail and his probation afterwards. Hopefully pride or emabarassment doesn’t prevent the rest of the family from seeking assistance as well.
This incident is a failing at a state level. How can someone be convicted of child abuse and the child/abuser still be allowed to remain at the some home?
Police made aware prior to incident with knowledge of previous abuse and likely other reports.
While on bail? Where was the suspect staying? Likely at the same address?
If you can beat a female employee in an unprovoked intoxicated rage that is captured on film and still keep your job in the highest echelon of government this poor youth that has suffered abuse at the hands of his trusted guardians will be surely be fine.
I have to consider several other factors here and one thing really stands out.
* Why did the mother continue to subject the boy to abuse at the hands of his step father? The mother has to acknowledge her role in this. After being found guilty of abusing the boy, the two remained living in the same household. This just doesn’t sit right with me.
* WOMEN – WE HAVE TO KNOW WHEN TO DISPOSE OF GARBAGE!
I hope he does not get jail time for this. He seems troubled and tormented and needs counselling.
Exactly! As a mother, I would NEVER allow someone to abuse my kids, worse if it’s a next man that I’m with. Stories like this breaks my heart. How could you as a mother allow this to happen to your child/children??? Come on man!!!!
The police warned several days before that they wanted the video footage…!!
Brilliant, just brilliant police work .
But the officers who were investigating the case warned Wellington they wanted to seize the camera and potential footage several days before they came to collect the equipment.
By that time there was a problem with the camera card and no footage was ever recovered.- NO ONE SEES ANYTHING WRONG WITH THIS !!!!!!!!! WOW JUST WOW
#worldclass
Taylor, Wellington? “From” North Side? Not!!
Jamaica?
North Side seems 90% Jamaican now.
No winners here but sloppy work on the police to not get the video footage, no surprise there.
That poor excuse for a ‘father’ should be held accountable for his long term abuse… But shhhhhhh Don’t tell anybody.
Beating your kids is okay here.
You can even beat your employees in a bar that you part own. On video. And still get away with it.
Anxious to know what this sentence will be!!!!
Hide and watch
This isn’t a criminal case this is a much deeper issue and won’t be resolved via the criminal justice system!
That’s a bad deal all around.