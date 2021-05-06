Prosecution boss makes sudden departure from job

DPP Patrick Moran

(CNS): The director of public prosecutions, Patrick Moran, has suddenly resigned from the job for what officials say are “personal reasons”, but officials are refusing to comment on allegations that it was driven by an internal complaint. A short press release announcing Moran’s imminent departure as the chief prosecutor was issued Wednesday afternoon, stating that his last day in office will be 18 May. Governor Martyn Roper is now seeking advice from the Judicial and Legal Services Commission on the appointment of an interim and then a permanent post-holder.

Moran was appointed as DPP by that commission after an open recruitment process in December 2019 after service as acting director for a year. Moran joined the prosecution office in 2015, serving as deputy to the former and first director, Cheryll Richards, who is now a Grand Court judge.

In the release, Moran was described as having contributed enormously to the prosecution of criminal matters, the advancement of Cayman’s status in accordance with CFATF, and undertaking of the National Risk Assessment. “I wish to take this opportunity to thank Mr Moran for his effort and commitment to the criminal justice system since joining our civil service more than five years ago,” Roper said about the departing director.

However, Moran has not been without his critics, both inside the office and in the wider criminal defence community. Allegations have been made that the resignation was driven by an internal compliant against him of racism, but the Governor’s Office has neither confirmed nor denied these accusations.

In response to questions from CNS, officials said, “His Excellency has no further comment on this matter.”