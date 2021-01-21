Nearly 6000 people now vaccinated

People queue for the COVID-19 vaccine at the North Side Clinic on Wednesday

(CNS): There is still no evidence that demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has slowed down in any significant way here in the Cayman Islands, after another 697 people received the first dose of the Pfizer shots over the last 24 hours. Public health officials have now administered 5,946 vaccines in people falling into the first tiers, which includes the over 70s, people with serious health conditions, healthcare and institutional staff, as well as front-liner workers interacting with travellers.

There was good news from the test results, as there were no positive cases of coronavirus among the 423 COVID-19 tests that were carried out over the last day. However, there are still 38 active cases of the virus among the 1,312 travellers in isolation and quarantine, eight of whom have symptoms of COVID-19.