Secret JR is of ‘public importance’, says judge

Justice Richard Williams

(CNS): A Grand Court judge has cleared a judicial review challenging the governor’s use of his constitutional powers to pass the Civil Partnership Law after he found the case was of “public importance”. However, all the documents relating to it are being withheld from the public. CNS has acquired a copy of Justice Richard Williams’ ruling clearing the application by conservative Christian activist, Kattina Anglin, even though the Constitution says that if a governor is directed to use his power by the UK, the courts cannot intervene.

Anglin filed her application for a judicial review of the use of the section 81 powers by Governor Martyn Roper in September. The local activist from West Bay is arguing that the use of that constitutional section was wrong because it only applies to international affairs and the Civil Partnership Law was a domestic matter.

It is understood that Anglin is arguing that, even though both the Grand Court and the Court of Appeal found that the Cayman Islands Government was breaching the European Convention on Human Rights, this did not elevate the matter to foreign affairs since this is relating to a treaty obligation. It is believed that the recent law degree graduate is suggesting that the governor could only implement the legislation providing for civil partnerships by an order-in-council.

While Justice Williams rejected some elements of Anglin’s application in his ruling, he allowed the JR, writing, “The nature of the various arguments raised by the Plaintiff and the need for resolution of this question of substantial public importance fortify my view that leave to apply for judicial review on the s.81 ground should, and is, granted by me.”

Despite Anglin’s very public opposition not just gay marriage but to any same-sex legal unions, the judge said he did not believe the application was being made for any motive other than public interest, according to his ruling on 20 November.

“I am satisfied that the Plaintiff, who has an academic grounding in the law, is not motivated to make the application for any improper motive, but because she genuinely feels the issue is of public interest,” the judge found.

And yet, so far this ruling and Anglin’s application have not been placed in the public domain. While there is no official court order anywhere sealing any documents relating to this case, public access is being limited. According to court officials, the judge who described the case as being of public interest has not cleared the documents involved to be posted on the public register.

In a recent email to CNS, the court officials confirmed that “based on indications received from the judge, the ex parte application was not made available to the public”. If matters progress and officials are permitted to place the documents on the public register, they will do so and we will be able to access them via an electronic search.

But the clerk of court told CNS that “we have not be granted permission to place any documents in relation to this matter on the public register at this time”.

CNS discovered the existence of this ruling and the fact that Anglin’s application was moving forward via documents filed with the Privy Council ahead of the well-documented same sex-marriage case of Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, which will be heard in London next month. The couple are seeking to have the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal decision overturned and the original ruling of the chief justice legalising gay marriage here reinstated.

While the judge made it clear in his ruling that the arguments are of clear public interest, the public is still being denied access to the documents that set out the arguments and reasons.

This is of particular concern, given that Justice Williams makes no reference in his ruling to the major stumbling block for this case. Section 31(4) of the Constitution indicates that when the governor is directed to do something by the UK, he has no choice and the issue cannot be decided by the courts.

It reads: “Notwithstanding the jurisdiction of the courts in respect of functions exercised by the Governor, the question of whether or not the Governor has in any matter complied with any instructions addressed to him or her by or on behalf of Her Majesty shall not be inquired into in any court.”

Ezzard Miller MP, who is well known for his understanding of, and advocacy for strict adherence to, the Constitution, has stated on a number of occasions that section 31(4) makes it clear that a court cannot interfere with the actions of the governor in this case.

In a short letter to Governor Martyn Roper, dated 5 August 2020, the minister with responsibility for the overseas territories at the time, Baroness Suggs, described the correspondence as “instructions addressed to you on behalf of her majesty to act” and pass the relevant legislation.

Nevertheless, Justice Williams makes no mention of the direction from the UK regarding the implementation of the Civil Partnership Law when he ruled that Anglin’s judicial review could move forward.

While CNS has still been unable to secure the original application by Anglin for the JR, we have now posted Justice William’s ruling on that original application in the CNS Library.



