Arson inquiry opens into cop’s private car fire
(CNS): Police say they are troubled by what appears to be an arson attack on three cars parked near Winfern Close and Ryan’s Retreat off Crewe Road in George Town during the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers investigating the fires said two of the three cars belonged to a senior police officer. “This is a troubling and potentially very serious incident that is under investigation by CID,” the RCIPS said. “No motive has yet been established and members of the public are urged to come forward with whatever information they have.”
A building was also said to be damaged during the three-vehicle fire, which happened around 1:00am and was extinguished by fire crews before anyone was hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Category: Crime, Fire Service, Police
When you import foreign police you import foreign problems! Police shooting Now Police Arson? Well Alden it is in your neighborhood now ?
1
4
Great Job CIFS for extinguishing the fire before anyone was hurt. As much as the uneducated People in these islands continue to bash what you all have to deal with on a day to day basis. I’m proud to say that I’m very proud of you guys and have the utmost respect for any firefighter!
0
0
Clearly, someone directed this targeted fire. Welcome to the world of Cayman’s classic “retribution by fire”. If the police suddenly take an interest in the criminal arson and insurance fraud files, previously “handled” by an inept or conflicted Fire Service, it can only be a good thing for past and future victims. There is a long list going back decades of suspect “fires” in the Cayman Islands that were all dismissed as random – even in the face of compelling fraud, admissions, and/or arson evidence.
6
2
Violent criminals using intimidation is rapidly becoming the new normal in Cayman. When will our politicians get off their back sides and update our out of date criminal laws to ensure that such criminals are locked up for very long periods of time.
9
0
This is the result of years and years of ghetto politics and shit parenting.
20
0
Maybe they will finally find something on those CCTV cameras.
8
0
I wonder how many are actually working?
5
0