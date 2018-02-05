Arson inquiry opens into cop’s private car fire

(CNS): Police say they are troubled by what appears to be an arson attack on three cars parked near Winfern Close and Ryan’s Retreat off Crewe Road in George Town during the early hours of Sunday morning. Officers investigating the fires said two of the three cars belonged to a senior police officer. “This is a troubling and potentially very serious incident that is under investigation by CID,” the RCIPS said. “No motive has yet been established and members of the public are urged to come forward with whatever information they have.”

A building was also said to be damaged during the three-vehicle fire, which happened around 1:00am and was extinguished by fire crews before anyone was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

