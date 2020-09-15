Shocking sexual assault conviction sticks

Police van outside the courthouse

(CNS): A man who was convicted of a particularly egregious sexual assault, in which his seven-year-old victim was infected with a sexually transmitted disease, will remain in jail after his appeal against both his conviction and sentence was rejected on Friday. Devon Stewart (59), who was convicted in 2017 for gross indecency on a child and jailed for almost five years, was told that his appeal was “wholly without merit”.

Social workers with knowledge of this disturbing case believed the child had been severely traumatized by what happened. Stewart had been a friend of the victim’s family when he abused the little girl, threatened to kill her mother if she told anyone what he had done, and infected her with an STD.

He committed the offence while he was on bail over another sex-crime allegations involving a young child, though he was later acquitted of those charges because of conflicting evidence.

His appeal was based largely on his contention that the judge, who presided over the case alone, had not given full consideration at trial to an expert witness who had supported his claim at court that the child could have acquired the infection from using his bathroom.

But the appeal court dismissed that argument, pointing to exactly where the judge had considered that issue and dismissed it for a variety of reasons. These included evidence from the child, which was corroborated by a nurse she had told at the time, and evidence from the doctor who diagnosed the infection, which is extremely rare in children and when it occurs it is almost always a result of sexual abuse.