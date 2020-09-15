MRCU methods revert but no news on inquiry
(CNS): Minister Dwayne Seymour has made no further comment about complaints made by staff at the Mosquito Research and Control Unit that the director was undermining the work of the critical department. But the minister responsible for the MRCU has revealed that efforts to combat the pest have reverted to tried and tested methods. Seymour said the inquiry into concerns about Dr Jim McNelly was a matter for the civil service.
Seymour told the public at the COVID-19 press briefing last week that the MRCU was once again treating the native black salt marsh mosquito larvae directly in the swamp to curtail the proliferation of that once well-controlled biting insect.
He said that “some of the methods that we used to use before” had been paused. “What we need to know about the larviciding is that if you see an airplane go up in the air, it means we have failed,” the minister said, implying that because the per-season pellet drops in the ponds had not happened this year, apparently as a result of a call by the director, the planes were now having to spray adult insects on a far more regular basis.
But Seymour said there had been discussions involving the ministry, the MRCU and the Governor’s Office and things had reverted to the previous successful methods. “I think some of the things that we used to do that were working that were paused have started back again,” he said in response to CNS questions.
In his general update the minister said that both of the MRCU’s two planes are flying almost continually, all the fog trucks are out daily and staff are spraying yards regularly to keep the more dangerous Aedes aegypti numbers down as well.
CNS contacted the ministry staff directly last week following Seymour’s comments that he “did not really know what had happened to the investigation” at the MRCU and that it was a civil service matter. However, we have not received any response about the inquiry.
McNelly had been accused by a significant number of his staff of not only stopping the successful swamp programmes but using ineffective and possibly toxic chemicals, as well as redeploying staff to monitoring work and away from controlling the Aedes aegypti. The letter was sent to the ministry in July, and in August Acting Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie revealed the existence of the investigation while answering questions in Finance Committee.
For details of the MRCU’s daily operations visit its Facebook page.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
More like he does really not know what happens about anything. He cannot answer any questions at the press briefings unless it’s specically mentioned in the script prepared for him.Too many carrots in his “diet”.
Nothing to see here folks. Just your normal Cayman Islands Government cover up.
The bitings will continue. Everyone needs to grow a thick skin.
It is an horrific price to pay to live in “Paradise”.
Sprayed with chemicals that nobody really seems to understand. Cancer rates per capita off the chart, rubbish piled high to the sky, traffic up to the wazoo, food prices five times higher than the USA, dirty gasoline at least at the same markup.
Internet that is at least 10 times developed countries and way below what is paid for. Telephony that is unreliable and God help you if you happen to be roaming in a developed country.
Electricity prices at a premium all while creating a massive carbon footprint, incompetent governance both at the national and colonial level, corruption rife in the halls of power.
Nasty water full of chlorine/fluorides being passed off as drinkable and sold for 10 times what it is worth manufactured by polluting diesel engines.
A government pretending to embrace green, but make it virtually impossible to go off the grid. 22% import duties on crap just to pay the wages of a bloated, lazy and corrupt government.
A judicial system that throws out more cases than it convicts based on police incompetence and shoddy evidence handling.
Schools that turn out the majority of students who can barely string a sentence together.
But, if you are a member of the in-crowd and go to the “special” meetings, you can live like a lord while the rest of us have a six pack at Governor’s beach wondering if we will have a job next week.
Damn, I love Paradise.
I would like to personally thank the recent Governors and their elected officials for the progressive society that I am so thankful to be a part of. Without their efforts, so many civil servants would not even have a job today.
It is refreshing to see the current bunch picking up where the previous hard-working individuals left off. Can you believe that my visa application for Zimbabwe was turned down?
Some reasonable points, worthy of serious discussion, spoiled by a juvenile sarcastic tone. And by the way, no one sensible calls Cayman or anywhere else Paradise. Everywhere has its pluses and minuses.
If everything is wrong here, all you have to do is go somewhere else.
What kind of mosquitos are the tiny black ones? I’m being bitten by them more than anything else.
So now, if Dr. McNelly’s “new” approach of cutting back treatments and using even more unsafe chemicals – seemingly impacting two fundamental mosquito control methods – have reverted to decades-old proven methods what does that say about his judgement, leadership and fitness for the job? Surely his leadership skills and perhaps his professional abilities, have now been called into question. In most organizations, that would require resignation, at least!
Methinks he should be traded back to Florida for Dr. Petrie.
Mr Petrie chose to leave. Why would he come back to a toxic work place (colleagues stabbing you in the back)?
Does anyone pay attention to what Minister Dwayne Seymour has to say anyway?
Sorry, aside from the comedy value (donkeys, full moons etc.)
Who?
Whatever is being done now works! Keep it up.