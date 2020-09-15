MRCU methods revert but no news on inquiry

MRCU spray plane

(CNS): Minister Dwayne Seymour has made no further comment about complaints made by staff at the Mosquito Research and Control Unit that the director was undermining the work of the critical department. But the minister responsible for the MRCU has revealed that efforts to combat the pest have reverted to tried and tested methods. Seymour said the inquiry into concerns about Dr Jim McNelly was a matter for the civil service.

Seymour told the public at the COVID-19 press briefing last week that the MRCU was once again treating the native black salt marsh mosquito larvae directly in the swamp to curtail the proliferation of that once well-controlled biting insect.

He said that “some of the methods that we used to use before” had been paused. “What we need to know about the larviciding is that if you see an airplane go up in the air, it means we have failed,” the minister said, implying that because the per-season pellet drops in the ponds had not happened this year, apparently as a result of a call by the director, the planes were now having to spray adult insects on a far more regular basis.

But Seymour said there had been discussions involving the ministry, the MRCU and the Governor’s Office and things had reverted to the previous successful methods. “I think some of the things that we used to do that were working that were paused have started back again,” he said in response to CNS questions.

In his general update the minister said that both of the MRCU’s two planes are flying almost continually, all the fog trucks are out daily and staff are spraying yards regularly to keep the more dangerous Aedes aegypti numbers down as well.

CNS contacted the ministry staff directly last week following Seymour’s comments that he “did not really know what had happened to the investigation” at the MRCU and that it was a civil service matter. However, we have not received any response about the inquiry.

McNelly had been accused by a significant number of his staff of not only stopping the successful swamp programmes but using ineffective and possibly toxic chemicals, as well as redeploying staff to monitoring work and away from controlling the Aedes aegypti. The letter was sent to the ministry in July, and in August Acting Chief Officer Nellie Pouchie revealed the existence of the investigation while answering questions in Finance Committee.