Week opens with negative COVID-19 tests

(CNS): After losing the COVID-free status last week after three travellers in quarantine tested positive for the coronavirus, Cayman started this week with good news, as Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee reported on 333 negative tests that were carried out since Friday. The three active patients remain in isolation, along with 230 other people who have returned to Cayman over the last two weeks.

Meanwhile, as the World Health Organisation continues to raise the alarm about the global spread of the virus, with 7.2 million people currently infected worldwide, the UK is about to begin trials of an inhaled coronavirus vaccine.

The Imperial College London team believes that delivering doses directly to the lungs might give a better immune response than conventional jabs.

The two front-runners already in development started human testing in June and are among 180 potential vaccines currently being tested and trialed around the world. According to a release from Imperial College, about 30 healthy volunteers will be given the shots as a mist or aerosol.

“We have evidence that delivering influenza vaccines via a nasal spray can protect people against flu as well as help to reduce the transmission of the disease,” said lead researcher Dr Chris Chiu. “We are keen to explore if this may also be the case for SARS-CoV-2 and whether delivering COVID-19 vaccines to the respiratory tract is safe and produces an effective immune response.”

He explained that the current pandemic is caused by a respiratory virus infecting the cells lining the nose, throat and lungs surfaces that are specialised and produce a different immune response to the rest of the body.

“So it is critical we explore whether targeting the airways directly can provide an effective response compared to a vaccine injected into muscle,” he added.