Police charge teenage robbery suspect

Police van outside the courthouse

(CNS): Police have charged a juvenile male in connection with one of the multiple robberies that took place in the latter part of 2022. Officers with the Firearm Response Unit on patrols on Friday, 30 December, spotted a juvenile at a house in Prospect who was wanted in connection with robberies that took place on 8 December in Prospect and George Town. A 21-year-old man was arrested at the location on suspicion of helping the juvenile suspect to evade arrest.

Both suspects have since been charged and were expected in court later today (Tuesday). The juvenile has been charged with robbery, possession of an imitation firearm, and two counts of attempting to obtain property by deception in relation to attempts made to access funds at an ATM using a stolen card. The 21-year-old man has been charged with accessory after the fact of robbery and possession of ganja.

The RCIPS reminded the public that it is a crime to assist a person attempting to evade arrest or to obstruct officers’ efforts to make an arrest. Anyone doing so will be arrested and prosecuted.