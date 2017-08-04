Violence over $5 earns ex-shopkeeper two years in jail

(CNS): A Cuban man who previously owned a West Bay mini-mart was jailed for two years Thursday, following his conviction for GBH after he broke the jaw of a customer when a row over a $5 phone top-up charge turned violent. The victim’s injury was extremely severe and he still has problems talking almost two years after he was hit by Eduardo Sway Gutierrez, who had denied the charges claiming self-defence. The two men came to blows when the victim’s teenage son had topped up his phone at the store but the cash had been credited to the wrong number.

When the father and his son returned to get the issue addressed an argument ensued and, despite what the judge said was the adult and calm behaviour of the teen, his father and the shop owner quickly came to blows. Both men reportedly pulled out knives and while the son urged his father to calm down, the situation escalated. As the victim turned and told his son to leave the area and go wait in the car, Gutierrez was said to have leapt into the air and landed a massive blow to the victim’s jaw as he was turned away.

As a result, Justice Michael Wood said that Gutierrez couldn’t claim self-defence and found him guilty of GBH. Although both men had knives in their hands at the time neither used them and accusations that Gutierrez had a knuckle duster were dismissed as there was no evidence to support the claim.

Gutierrez is already serving two years for possession of ganja with intent to supply so the judge added the new two-year sentence to his existing time and also ordered him to pay the victim CI$5,000 compensation. However, the court heard that order was complicated by the fact that the crown has seized Gutierrez’s assets in relation to the drug charge but prosecutors said that they could release some of the funds.

Justice Wood also ordered that Gutierrez be deported after serving his time.

Category: Crime, Local News