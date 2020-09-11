RCIPS disputes response to hate speech

(CNS): The RCIPS has taken issue with a report on CNS because the service appears to be uncomfortable with the headline and quotes by the police commissioner Derek Byrne implying he did not think a collection of unpleasant and unnerving comments about the LGBT+ amounted to hate speech. Although the article quoted the commissioner directly from an emailed response, the RCIPS alleges misrepresentation and distortion.

CNS had asked the commissioner about comments being written and circulating widely on social media by a number of people opposing LGBT+ rights, including well-known local pastors and other community leaders.

The comments have been described by LGBT+ activists as “exceptionally disturbing and dangerous”, and CNS described the comments as hate speech, given the context. In the report we quoted the commissioner’s email response directly. Nevertheless, the police have now accused CNS of misrepresentation because the commissioner did not use the phrase “hate speech” in his direct response, though we did not say that he did.

“The Commissioner of Police did not mention ‘hate speech’ separately or collectively in any responses nor did he say that ‘hate speech’ in the general sense is not a criminal act as suggested by the local media publication in the article,” the RCIPS said in a release Thursday evening, challenging the CNS article.

However, the police commissioner confirmed to Noel Cayasso-Smith, from the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation, that there are no hate crime laws in Cayman. The commissioner also told CNS clearly that the sample of comment we sent were concerning and potentially problematic, but were not in breach of the Penal Code as they were not implicit or explicitly directed to any specific person.

“While there is no specific reference made to ‘Hate Speech’ contained in our legislation, there are many criminal offences contained in our legislation that provide considerable protection for our community against harassment, alarm, distress etc. which provide the legal basis for the investigation and prosecution of such crimes,” the police said in the statement Thursday, adding that the RCIPS was committed to “values of respect, courtesy, integrity, professionalism and service to all members of our Cayman Islands community”.

The police have also said that the commissioner has not received any complaints of a criminal nature made by anyone impacted by the posts.

However, CNS understands that members of the activists group, Colours Cayman, have contacted the governor directly, as they said they no longer have a contact within the RCIPS that they feel comfortable reporting hate related crimes to. They have now called publicly for an investigation into the hate speech.

CNS also understands that Cayasso-Smith had raised his concerns with the RCIPS that the foundation’s fundraiser later this month may be targetted.

“As a service we take any complaints regarding any content seriously and any such complaints received will be fully and thoroughly investigated to the full extent of the law,” the police said in a statement, as they encouraged anyone affected directly by any criminal act to contact them.

The police said the matter would be kept under review and monitored on an ongoing basis to ensure that the criminal law and Penal Code is not breached.

The RCIPS communications unit made a direct complaint to CNS and asked us to “make appropriate media corrections to the article”. However, in our communications we were unable to illicit from them any specific or actual inaccuracies in our report, just allegations of misrepresentation in the headline.

There is no doubt that the comments reached the threshold of hate speech but it is also clear that, despite the efforts by the RCIPS to redefine the situation, the current laws relating to this appear to limit the ability of the RCIPS to deal with hate speech and veiled threats at a group rather than specific individuals.

President of Colours Cayman, Billie Bryan, said it was “unacceptable” that the statements encouraging the hanging of gay people do not rise to the level of a crime. “Threats of hanging, however dressed up, or suggestions of how to ‘eradicate’ LGBTQIA+ people by any means go well beyond causing alarm and distress to our vulnerable community — they are exceptionally disturbing and dangerous,” she said.

She added that by not accepting that the comments reached the level of a crime, unintentionally or not the commissioner had given the green light “for people to harass, alarm and distress an already marginalised community without any criminal consequences”.

While the hate speech continues to proliferate on social media, it is also being broadcast on radio. During an edition of CrossTalk this week, where Deputy Leader of the Opposition Alva Suckoo was a guest, a caller was allowed to say that “anyone who is involved in the queer and lesbian lifestyle should be put in front of a firing squad”.

The caller was not challenged by the member for Newlands, who has been a leading opponent of LGBT rights.

Colours has since asked the RCIPS conduct a thorough investigation into any evidence presented to them regarding potentially criminal behaviour.