CMO reveals quarantine mix-up

CMO Dr John Lee

(CNS): After three positive tests this week, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee wrapped up the week’s testing results on Friday with 105 samples, which were all negative for COVID-19. Dr Lee also revealed that a miscommunication had led to one person leaving quarantine briefly this week after their 14 days, despite testing positive for the virus. The CMO explained that the person was recalled to continue isolation but had recorded a very low viral level “of doubtful clinical significance”.

Dr Lee said there is no PAHO requirement to test those who have isolated for two weeks but Cayman does so because of the status it currently enjoys.

The woman is understood to be one of three people this week who were in government isolation after returning to Cayman from overseas and who tested positive when a PCR test was administered after the mandated 14 day period.

“The standards we have in Cayman for releasing our returning travellers are far more stringent than most other countries in the world, and this affords us a great deal of comfort,” Dr Lee told CNS in an email, as he allayed any fears about the woman’s brief release from quarantine.

“There is no longer any recommendation from PAHO to perform a PCR test after a traveller has undergone a 14 day quarantine period. As we understand, this is partially driven by a capacity issue which Cayman does not currently have, so we have continued to employ this safety net,” he added.

Dr Lee explained that on this occasion, although the miscommunication led to the individual being recalled, the low viral load means that the woman did not pose a real threat.

“The PCR test in question had revealed a very low level of viral material, and as we now know, these very low levels are of doubtful clinical significance but we treat them with caution because of the status Cayman currently enjoys,” the CMO said referring to the elimination of the virus within the community.

Meanwhile the total number of people now in isolation, either at a government facility or in their homes as required by the Medical Officer of Health, is 370.