Pension payments paused until year-end

(CNS): The current holiday from the mandatory pension contributions by employers and workers in the private sector will now continue until at least the end of the year. However, the window of opportunity for people to access the funds they have in their pensions will not be extended and there will be no second go at the pension pot, Premier Alden McLaughlin has confirmed.

The decision by government, in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, to suspended the legal requirement for all private sector employers and employees to split a contribution of at least 10% of every person’s salary into a pension fund has been broadly welcomed in the community. And with many businesses still not open at all or operating on the edge as a result of the economic downturn due to the health crisis, the government is extending the pause on the mandatory requirement.

However, McLaughlin said that there were no plans, despite multiple requests, for people to take more from the funds following the massive withdrawal of cash by tens of thousands of people over the last few months.

Since government amended the law in April, which allowed people to take a CI$10,000 lump sum plus a further 25% of their remaining pension fund balance in order to get through this unprecedented time, more than 35,000 withdrawals have been made. According to the Department of Labour and Pensions, those withdrawals totalled around $350 million.

The money is believed to be behind the relative, albeit temporary, buoyancy in the local economy in the wake of the pandemic.