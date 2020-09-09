LGBT ‘hate’ speech not criminal, says CoP

Police Commissioner Derek Byrne

(CNS): Hate speech about hanging gay people ‘in a loving way’, exposing the sexuality of those attending a fundraiser for a new LGBT awareness group and comments about deporting LGBT people, which are proliferating on social media, do not yet rise to the level of a crime, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has said. However, the RCIPS is keeping watch on these comments and will act if threats are made against individuals, he added.

Hate speech and the incitement of violence against the LGBT community are nothing new, as they have occurred in the Legislative Assembly. But the attacks have increased following the passage of the Civil Partnership Bill into law. Facebook and WhatsApp groups that include local community leaders, MLAs, members of the Cayman Ministers Association, as well as more conservative fringe pastors, have been pushing the boundaries in the way they talk about members of the LGBT community and those who support them.

MLAs and government members who have engaged with activists and the LGBT community more broadly have been pilloried, stalked and secretly filmed, adding to the intimidation.

While examples of the type of hate speech that is now circulating online have been forwarded to the police, Byrne said that at the moment the commenters are exercising their right to free speech.

“Our assessment at this stage is that these persons are operating in a space of free speech and right to peaceful protest and that they have ensured not to breach boundaries that would amount to suspected criminal behaviour,” Byrne emailed in a response to CNS inquiries. “While the posts that I have seen are challenging and overtly opposed to the LGBT community they do not reach a criminal threshold to justify alarm, distress, harassment to any individual, i.e. a breach of the penal code,” he added.

The commissioner said that the main groups of organised activists challenging the LGBT community have so far notified the RCIPS of their intention to hold public gatherings and have complied in full with any conditions imposed by police as part of the approvals conveyed.

“Protests have been peaceful,” Byrne said. “Although this matter requires to be monitored on an ongoing basis to ensure that the criminal law and penal code is not breached, my belief at this stage is, we have not reached a criminal threshold to make any arrests or pursue any criminal investigations,” he said, adding that he would, however, keep the matter “under constant review”.

Asked about comparisons to a recent case where an individual was arrested for circulating insults about the governor and his wife, Byrne said the two situations were different.

Marion Rankin was arrested for spreading a false allegation in a private WhatsApp group, which was leaked and circulated more widely. Rankin was never charged in that case, and while the false allegations were unpleasant, they did not rise to the level of the unspecified threats being made by those opposed to LGBT rights. But Byrne said the arrest was made in that case because the information circulated was “wholly false”.

However, much of the information in the current anti-gay rhetoric is not only false but also unnerving.

Noel Cayasso-Smith, the president of the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation, is hosting a fundraiser later this month to help raise money for the new non-profit organisation. He said he was concerned about the comments and the implied threats against their event. He also pointed out that while many of those in attendance will be from the LGBT+ community, there will be many more who are not but who support the community, gay rights and marriage equality.

Nevertheless, given the implied threats, the organisers of the event will have increased security and protection at the event. “This only further proves the need for services like our LGBTQ Foundation and Colours Cayman,” said King Navassa, a volunteer with the foundation.

Colours Cayman members, who have been targeted by some of the hate speech, are very concerned about the comments and contacted the governor. With the departure of Detective Inspector Kevin Ashworth from the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH), who had done much to build a relationship between the police and the LGBT community, Colours feels less confident now about dealing directly with the police.

While the RCIPS has been keen to encourage the LGBT community to report hate crimes, the prevailing perception that some officers are homophobic and concerns about exposure remain as barriers to reporting.

Billie Bryan, the president of Colours Cayman, who is a trans-woman, has been the victim of hate assaults on many occasions. She told CNS that the idea that members of the LGBT+ community are rarely victims of hate crime is a myth, and she regularly hears stories of assaults based on sexual orientation. However, the victims will not report the violence because of even greater fears of more attacks or the consequences of being exposed.