LGBT ‘hate’ speech not criminal, says CoP
(CNS): Hate speech about hanging gay people ‘in a loving way’, exposing the sexuality of those attending a fundraiser for a new LGBT awareness group and comments about deporting LGBT people, which are proliferating on social media, do not yet rise to the level of a crime, Police Commissioner Derek Byrne has said. However, the RCIPS is keeping watch on these comments and will act if threats are made against individuals, he added.
Hate speech and the incitement of violence against the LGBT community are nothing new, as they have occurred in the Legislative Assembly. But the attacks have increased following the passage of the Civil Partnership Bill into law. Facebook and WhatsApp groups that include local community leaders, MLAs, members of the Cayman Ministers Association, as well as more conservative fringe pastors, have been pushing the boundaries in the way they talk about members of the LGBT community and those who support them.
MLAs and government members who have engaged with activists and the LGBT community more broadly have been pilloried, stalked and secretly filmed, adding to the intimidation.
While examples of the type of hate speech that is now circulating online have been forwarded to the police, Byrne said that at the moment the commenters are exercising their right to free speech.
“Our assessment at this stage is that these persons are operating in a space of free speech and right to peaceful protest and that they have ensured not to breach boundaries that would amount to suspected criminal behaviour,” Byrne emailed in a response to CNS inquiries. “While the posts that I have seen are challenging and overtly opposed to the LGBT community they do not reach a criminal threshold to justify alarm, distress, harassment to any individual, i.e. a breach of the penal code,” he added.
The commissioner said that the main groups of organised activists challenging the LGBT community have so far notified the RCIPS of their intention to hold public gatherings and have complied in full with any conditions imposed by police as part of the approvals conveyed.
“Protests have been peaceful,” Byrne said. “Although this matter requires to be monitored on an ongoing basis to ensure that the criminal law and penal code is not breached, my belief at this stage is, we have not reached a criminal threshold to make any arrests or pursue any criminal investigations,” he said, adding that he would, however, keep the matter “under constant review”.
Asked about comparisons to a recent case where an individual was arrested for circulating insults about the governor and his wife, Byrne said the two situations were different.
Marion Rankin was arrested for spreading a false allegation in a private WhatsApp group, which was leaked and circulated more widely. Rankin was never charged in that case, and while the false allegations were unpleasant, they did not rise to the level of the unspecified threats being made by those opposed to LGBT rights. But Byrne said the arrest was made in that case because the information circulated was “wholly false”.
However, much of the information in the current anti-gay rhetoric is not only false but also unnerving.
Noel Cayasso-Smith, the president of the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation, is hosting a fundraiser later this month to help raise money for the new non-profit organisation. He said he was concerned about the comments and the implied threats against their event. He also pointed out that while many of those in attendance will be from the LGBT+ community, there will be many more who are not but who support the community, gay rights and marriage equality.
Nevertheless, given the implied threats, the organisers of the event will have increased security and protection at the event. “This only further proves the need for services like our LGBTQ Foundation and Colours Cayman,” said King Navassa, a volunteer with the foundation.
Colours Cayman members, who have been targeted by some of the hate speech, are very concerned about the comments and contacted the governor. With the departure of Detective Inspector Kevin Ashworth from the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH), who had done much to build a relationship between the police and the LGBT community, Colours feels less confident now about dealing directly with the police.
While the RCIPS has been keen to encourage the LGBT community to report hate crimes, the prevailing perception that some officers are homophobic and concerns about exposure remain as barriers to reporting.
Billie Bryan, the president of Colours Cayman, who is a trans-woman, has been the victim of hate assaults on many occasions. She told CNS that the idea that members of the LGBT+ community are rarely victims of hate crime is a myth, and she regularly hears stories of assaults based on sexual orientation. However, the victims will not report the violence because of even greater fears of more attacks or the consequences of being exposed.
Category: Community, Local News
Surely their gods will judge their hate when their time comes?
So, LGBT hate-speech isn’t criminal, huh? In other words, it’s open season on gays, and it’s A-ok with you? Well, guess what? When something bad happens, YOU, Mr. Chief of Police, are going to be the one to blame. It’s going to be on your conscience. It may even cost you your job — which would only be right, seeing as you refuse to do it-!!!
What about the “hate speech” from the LgBTQ side..There is plenty from each side going around..I think disrespecting all Christians and lumping them into one group to criticize and berate them is wrong too..
Both sides need to calm tomorrow..
Wow look at the hate speech against christians or anyone who has a different view than theirs..
Yesterday, a caller called into Rooster. He spoke about his devotion to his Bible, then said “anyone who is involved in the queer and lisbian lifestyle should be put in front of a firing squad … their lifestyle is bullshit” on live radio.
The hypocrisy is real. No gay person I know of has suggested executing Kattalina or any CMA minister.
How Christlike of him.
There are people in the LA/our broader Community who would throw them off the top of the LA building for all to see if he was allowed.
Some of these Christian and their beliefs are exactly the same as ISIS; the only difference is the God they worship.
They actually worship the same god but I get your point.
Yup! Happens all the time on that stupid show. The host acts like he is for free speech but he lets hate speech like that happen all the time. My friends and I listen to know what sponsors to boycott. Starting with subway.
Yep heard that call and Woody DaCosta and The Deputy Leader of the Opposition Alva Suckoo didn’t so much as blink, they didn’t cut him off, they didn’t challenge him in the slightest, they didn’t distance themselves from it
At the end of the day there are a good chunk of people in Cayman who not only don’t believe that gay people shouldn’t be afforded protection under the law but think they are not people at all, and that they can just be rounded up and ‘dealt with’
But don’t worry, I already see the whiney comments in here talking about how the real hate speech is LGBTQ people who are tired of BS from hypocrites and zealots ‘disrespecting all Christians’
Interesting that these so called Christians who don’t hate aren’t prepared to call out and condemn calls for violence or hateful remarks against a minority group of people.
Complete hypocrites. Someone suggests gays should be hanged to teach them a lesson or that people at the fundraising event should harassed? Complete silence from the religious groups and delusions of themselves being persecuted.
Did you people lose your mind?
And how threats of hanging is not a criminal offense, let alone hate speech?
Nothing to see here folks.
As the beach is free of tourists, all residents are encouraged to join the RCIPs and stick their heads in the sand.
What about all of the hate speech and ridicule that is being directed at people of faith and those individuals that don’t agree with the actions taken by the governor? The majority of hate filled comments in recent times appear to be coming from members of the LGBTQ+ community and their supporters.
I haven’t seen anyone arguing that private Christian belief and observance should be banned. That would be hate speech of course.
Pointing that your religious beliefs are precisely that – yours – isn’t hate speech. It’s a statement of fact.
Yeah, you just call them morons, idiots, bigots, racists, ignorant, uneducated, hateful haters, etc.
All of which may or may not be true in any particular case.
However, I never use such terms to describe the fact of someone’s faith – only if they use their faith to justify discrimination or hatred.
What is discrimination? Because discrimination different than you, doesn’t mean they are wrong and you are right. I personally don’t believe I am discriminating against any gay person when I refuse to have my child near he or her. To me, avoiding your sinfulness, is not discrimination. You are not a race. Why must you penalize me for my way of seeing it???
Discrimination is treating people differently because of an innate characteristic.
Such as, for example, denying people the right to a legal partnership with the person they love because they happen to be gay.
If you were just ‘avoiding their sinfulness’ then that’d be fine. It’s up to you who you associate with. But it’s not just that. You are imposing your own religious beliefs on them, and denying them a right which is available to anyone else.
That’s discrimination.
discrimination
[dɪˌskrɪmɪˈneɪʃ(ə)n]
NOUN
the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of people, especially on the grounds of race, age, sex, sexual preference or disability.
When you ascribe a person’s sexuality as “sinful”, that is a judgement on your part, which, incidentally, doesn’t belong to you, it belongs to either a court of law or your deity of choice.
How are YOU being penalised?
This comment is everything. Some of the most horrific comments seen and convos I have heard are from people of the LGBTQ community.
Across the board, the behaviors from each side are appalling
Yeah the people who get on the radio and go out in public calling gay people evil pedophiles that cause natural disasters and want to destroy the islands are the same as the people who just want to be left alone with the same rights and protections as anyone else
You really have cracked the case
The both sides are equally bad nonsense is just that and you know it
You might not mind what your side says, but that doesn’t mean you can just pretend it isn’t said
Christians want gay people to convert to their church.
Gay people don’t try to convert straight Christians to their sexuality.
Big, big difference here.
The notion that your religious beliefs and faith should automatically be respected, is laughable. The day you religious lot can show respect, is when you will have earned it. Until then, don’t count on it. Besides, stupid shit should be criticized, otherwise there will never be progress.
Remove the police commissioner: he does not know the Penal Code. Harassment, alarm and distress has been caused. Threats of hanging, however dressed up, amount to a clear criminal offence.
88A. (1) A person who, with intent to cause a person harassment, alarm or distress –
(a) uses threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, or disorderly behaviour; or
(b) displays any writing, sign or other visible representation which is threatening, abusive or insulting,
thereby causing that or another person harassment, alarm or distress commits an offence and is liable to imprisonment for three years or, if the offence is committed in the night, to imprisonment for four years.
(2) An offence under this section may be committed in a public place or a private place.
Oh shut the hell up.
Oh, remove the Commissioner but not the Governor? How biased
Dont give up your day job – the wording is ” a person” requiring a specific person – not a definition where a generic threat to a group can be interpreted as triggering the clause. Whether it should be brought up to date is another issue, but the CoP can only apply the law as written not as it should be. And good luck with getting hate crime legislation through the LA – unless its designed to protect pearl clutching Christians from being offended by posts mocking Leviticus.
It does not need a specific person that the words are designed to harass alarm or cause distress to. It requires that a person of reasonable firmness is harassed, alarmed or distressed if they were present, which when broadcast on social medua they are. There are also offences of using ict to cause harassment, alarm or distres. The COP is well wide of the mark here. One statement from someone saying they were harassed is enough to arrest the person putting the remarks in public. He is YET AGAIN siding with the politicians and failing to act in the support of a minority and vulnerable group.
Discrimination against lgbt people in Cayman is encouraged. I doubt it will ever change. I suspect people getting Cayman status for the most part are homophobic and transphobic so it just feeds the continued hate.
It’s not hate, it’s more like distaste.
Maybe you need a Cayman version of the Rupaul drag show then.
I am pretty sure it’s the DPP that decides what has met the criminal threshold and what hasn’t. The police are there to investigate and present what they find to the DPP. Yes, the police have some discretion but surely they should err on the side of caution here?
It just goes to show that if you say something nasty about a person in power you are arrested and interviewed faster than you can say Operation Tempura, but if you just do a bit of good old fashioned gay bashing you are good to go. (For those who are sarcastically challenged there is a lot of sarcasm in my description of the vitriolic hate being spewed at normal people living their life the only way they know how.)
The DPP in Cayman?
Another bunch of clowns.
Spot on. The COP is failing in his duty to protect a vulnerable group. He is useless, lacks leadership and has no clue how to protect the independence of the service from political influence. The minute a politician is involved he folds. He is far, far too close to the politicians.
This is truly alarming. If Mario can be arrested for saying some BS about the governor’s wife on a plane why are these people not held to the same standard? Because that’s about as false as someone saying all gay people are going to hell.
I knew this crap was coming, so now the freedom of speech shall be taken away, give an inch take a mile, I hope every Caymanian realise what is going on and protest against and refuse to let the governer push any form of scam hate crime false bill been pushed by the LGBT community.
Preach 2:00
We have never had freedom of speech because that is never what bible bashers and zealots have wanted, there are literally sections of the penal code specifically written by Christians to stop people from criticizing Christianity in Cayman
One simply needs to look at the failed attempts to prosecute Foots on Cayman Brac to see that what the far right bigots and zealots mean by free speech is their freedom to castigate, demonize and demean without rebuttal or response
Stop pretending as if you care about free speech, you don’t Christians want the same thing they have wanted since the days of Theodosius, complete domination of all aspects of society
Not like it matters there aren’t enough prison cells in Northward for the amount of people who have been spouting off hate speech at the LGBTQ community over the past 3 years alone
Isn’t what you are saying “hate speech” towards the Christian community..Do you have any proof of what you are saying or is this to jab and annoy them?
Only if you considered any form of criticism hate speech
Which many Caymanians do, of course they will be the same people talking about forcibly deporting anyone they disagree with
Cayman has been a breeding ground for wannabe theocrats and authoritarians for some time now
All you need to do to justify anything here is say its in the bible
Freedom of Speech has never existed in the Cayman Islands; and still does not.
Couple of examples for you;
Ever heard stories of people being carted away in the middle of the night and put on planes because of things they have said to those in Authority/in public that didn’t like it? Lots and lots of people kicked out because of what they said.
Ever used a bad word in front of the RCIPS? They can arrest you for it and have done to many many many people; both Caymanian and Non-Caymanian; they call it disorderly conduct……
Cherry Picking needs to become a national sport.
From an Irish Mirror news story last year, ‘Members of the LGBT+ community experience the highest rates of discrimination in Ireland, CSO figures reveal.
A total of 33.2% reported they were targeted over the past two years while 33.1% of non-white ethnic backgrounds, 30.2% of unemployed and 26.7% non-Irish people also fell victim to societal inequality.
Statistician Maureen Delamere said: “Almost a fifth of persons aged 18 or over stated they had experienced discrimination within the previous two years.
“Those who experienced most discrimination were people who identify as LGBT+.
“The most common grounds identified by people who had experienced any form of discrimination were age followed by race, colour and nationality.’
And where does our current COP come from?
This is a bit like letting the fox guard the hen house!
Stop blowing things out of proportion.
Genuine Christians, and I mean genuine, have no animosity towards LGBT, so please stop stirring the pot. Capiche?
Genuine Christians want all people to be saved, but if you choose your lifestyle, that is on your own head.
News outlets need to be very careful as to how they present.
Present truth. Truth can not be argued with.
If you have evidence of “genuine” Christians threatening LGBT, then it is your responsibility to out the perpetrators.
If you look at any news stories across all Cayman Islands based news agencies, you will see the same names pop up over and over with disgusting, degrading and hate speech. I have a list of names that continuously comment and spread vile and untrue statements. I have been screen grabbing many of these disgusting and vile comments as evidence if needed in future.
Evidence? Lol you bored.
Not at all, but as one scrolls through various news articles, commentary linked to same and social media posts, it’s very easy to just screenshot the piece. Stored on a device ready for retrieval for instances in future when parasites attempt to squirm their way out of such allegations.
Much like dashcams are to cars, screenshots are to phones.
Eden told the LGBT Community he has a shotgun called “Betsy” for them once, remember that?
Get back to the UK and retrain yourself.
CNS: If this is addressed to CoP Derek Byrne, he is not from the UK. He hails from the Republic of Ireland.
Love the CNS approach. Allow stupid comments, but cut them down to size.