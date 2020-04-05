Cops collar rogue biker in Newlands

Biker caught by the RCIPS on Saturday, 4 April

(CNS): Residents in Newlands as well as police officers all appeared to forget the social distancing rules when the public came out to watch the police chase a rogue biker on Saturday. Dozens of officers were involved in the arrest of the 23 year-old man from Bodden Town after he crashed the bike into the road block set up during the pursuit in North Sound Estates.

The dirt bike chase was captured on video, which has been circulating on social media, and shows the amount of police resources deployed to arrest the rogue rider, including the police helicopter.

The man was arrested for breach of curfew, dangerous driving, and several other traffic offenses. Meanwhile, a 23 year old woman was also arrested on suspicion of breach of curfew and obstructing police, in connection with the same incident.