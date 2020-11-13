Child sexual assault suspect turns himself in

(CNS): A 43-year-old Bodden Town man has been arrested on suspicion of indecent assault on a child after he turned himself in to the police on Thursday morning. The victim is understood to be a 12-year-old girl who has some family connections to the suspect. Police were called to the scene of the alleged sexual assault in Lower Valley around 5pm Wednesday and found that the suspect had left the scene.

However, another 40-year-old man from West Bay was arrested at the scene on suspicion of common assault and damage to property in relation to an incident at the same location. Police have not said if that incident or the man were connected in any way to the sexual assault or the suspected perpetrator.

The sexual assault suspect was arrested after he handed himself in to the RCIPS. Since then images and details of his identity have been circulating on social media.

With police struggling to retain control of information in the public domain that relates to the crime, officers were urging people not to share the images. The RCIPS claimed it could undermine the investigation and cause alarm and distress for the victim and family.