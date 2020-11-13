TD31 forecast to become hurricane

TD31 Friday morning

(CNS) Tropical Depression 31 was over 300 miles south of Jamaica when it emerged as expected Friday morning, but despite being just a few hours old, the US National Hurricane Center is already forecasting that the depression will be a hurricane, possibly a major one, by the time it reaches the coast of Central America on Sunday. At 11am today TD31 was moving west-southwest at 7 mph with winds of near 35 mph and higher gusts. The depression is forecast to strengthen into a tropical storm later today or tonight when it will become TS Iota. Strengthening is likely over the weekend as it moves across the central Caribbean Sea and approaches the coasts of Nicaragua and northeastern Honduras.

Local weather officials are not yet commenting specifically on whether or not the storm will pose any problems for the Cayman Islands other than moderate winds and slight seas as this active system moves over the western Caribbean. At present TD appears to be following a similar path to the early track of Tropical Storm Eta , which eventually through various twists and turns went on to cause flooding, as well as more intense winds and twisters than expected last weekend, over the Cayman Islands.