New party aims to change political landscape

Donovan Ebanks (left) and Ezzard Miller MP at the launch of the CIPP

(CNS): At the formal launch of the Cayman Islands People’s Party Thursday, Ezzard Miller MP, the movement’s interim leader, said it was about changing the way governance works in Cayman and opening it up to the people. Delayed some nine months due to the pandemic, the grassroots members now have just four months to recruit a slate of candidates to field in May and persuade the people that there is an alternative to the status quo.

However, the party is wasting no time and will begin district meetings on Monday to look for volunteers interested in establishing electoral district councils in each of the constituencies to find representatives to run on this platform.

Miller explained that the aim is to create a party that truly embraces participatory democracy and selects potential candidates on the basis of integrity and a desire to represent rather than promote hard and fast policy positions, special or self interest.

The member for North Side said the People’s Party had philosophical positions, such as the achievement of sustainable development, that provides a balance between economic growth, care for the environment, and social well-being for the majority. Miller added the policy agenda would be shaped by consensus and the needs of constituents who want to participate in shaping the way they are governed.

“We have to trust the people and stop trying to tell them what is good for them,” he said.

Formerly a supporter of independence from party politics, Miller noted the evolution of the political landscape in Cayman, which has been reduced to one party and independents, and said the people needed an alternative. He pointed out that while independents can function in government, they cannot form a government.

He explained that the participatory style of politics of this new party was designed to provide accountability to the people. The failure of successive governments to be accountable and transparent has fuelled the growing disparity in wealth, health and life chances for the average person living in the Cayman Islands.

Miller said that the heart of the CIPP Constitution was that every member, at all levels, will be a partner in governance.

“The party rests on a foundation of small neighbourhood groups that will share information across communities and upwards to Electoral District Committees (EDCs),” he explained. “The EDCs will in turn be represented in a national steering committee that will ensure that the people’s needs are understood and actioned. In the same way, information will travel down to and across communities and neighbourhoods.”

Miller said this was a meaningful way to ensure a truly democratic, free and just society.

While the People’s Party has been registered with the Elections Office as a formal political institution, Miller also revealed that it is registered as a non-profit, ensuring greater accountability for, and scrutiny of, the party’s finances, which is in direct contrast to the opaque situation currently relating to campaign financing.

Candidates are only required to disclose their politically related spending for the eight weeks between nomination day and election day, and only to reveal the source of donations over $5,000 in that period.

Miller said that he was not expecting big business donations and that the party would be relying on small donations from the grassroots, and he believes elections can be won on a shoestring by grassroots work.

“This election will be won in people’s living rooms,” Miller said, as he pointed to the need to knock on doors and listen to constituents.

Former deputy governor Donovan Ebanks, the party’s interim chairman, said it was obvious that the public needs to become more involved and assertive in governance. “We should not assume that someone else is looking out for our interests and those of our children,” he continued, adding, “It is time for far more of us to take our responsibilities seriously.”

He described the party as a “new plant in Cayman’s political landscape”, and warned that it may take time to grow. Both he and Miller accepted that they may not reach the goal of fielding 18 candidates in May but they would field as many as the could find who shared their philosophy.

Miller stressed that the creation of the party was not about him becoming premier. He said that if the election result was that the CIPP had only a small group of MPs that could only be a minority propping up another government, he would prefer to remain in opposition and develop the party from there.

The party has not recruited any incumbent MPs and has said any who are currently sitting in Parliament are welcome to engage in discussions with the CIPP. However, he saidt they would be subject to selection like all other members, including himself.

See the party’s draft constitutional document in the CNS Library

Click to enlarge flyer

The public meetings over the next week are as follows:

Monday, 16th November, Constitution Hall, George Town

Tuesday, 17th, East End Civic Centre

Monday, 23rd, Bodden Town Civic Centre

Tuesday, 24th, North Side Civic Centre

Additional meetings will be added when venues have been confirmed.

People interested in joining the People’s Party should email peoplesparty345@gmail.com or call 327-5757 or visit the website for more information.