Privy Council confirms House transition

Legislative Assembly in session

(CNS): The UK Privy Council formalised the change of the Cayman Islands’ Legislative Assembly into a Parliament on Wednesday, making the elected officials MPs instead of MLAs. The constitutional change is symbolic rather than substantial but it comes at the same time as members voted for the House to become an independent entity, which will have a real impact on the management of the political institution.

Cayman becomes only the third British Overseas Territory to have a parliament. The name change was agreed as part of a package negotiated by both government and opposition to modernise the Constitution that was agreed in 2009.

The LA sat for the last time under the outdated name last week and it is expected to reconvene under the new tag in December. The name change is supported by all members, who during the farewell debate to the old name described the transition as emblematic of the Cayman Islands’ political growth and maturity.

Premier Alden McLaughlin said the renaming was a significant milestone in the history of the Cayman Islands.

“There are indeed greater things to come, and we must never lose sight of why we are here, to not only serve those who elected us, but to also leave a strong foundation for those who follow us to build upon,” he added.