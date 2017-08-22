Woman admits killing friend in Rum Point crash

(CNS): A 24-year-old local woman from West Bay admitted killing her friend in a North Side crash more than two years ago when she appeared in court, Monday, for trial. Anastasia Watson had pleaded not guilty to killing Kimberly Bush (23) as a result of dangerous driving in the early morning hours of Wednesday 15 April 2015 on Rum Point Road. But on the eve of the trial Watson admitted causing death by careless driving and was bailed to return to court for sentencing in November. Watson had lost control of a silver BMW which crashed into a concrete wall. Bush, who was trapped in the passenger seat, was found dead by police when they arrived at the scene and Watson, who was also injured, was taken to hospital.

Category: Courts, Crime