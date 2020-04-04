Alden backs booze shops remaining open
(CNS): The current restrictions across the community designed to contain the spread of COVID-19 were not about making judgements over whether people should be allowed to drink alcohol or not, Premier Alden McLaughlin said at Saturday’s press briefing. Facing questions about closing the liquor stores, he made it clear it was not sustainable to shut them, not least because of the lengths people would then go to trying to get booze.
“If we close the liquor stores, I want people to think about what is going happen,” he said. “We are already having to deal with speakeasies that are sprouting up around George Town, because people are going to go in search of liquor.”
The premier pointed out that under the current circumstances, the authorities are able to control the access that people have and the liquor stores are now subject to the alphabetical division as well. He noted that there are far less instances of people driving under the influence now than before the crisis.
“We do not believe it is sustainable for us to shut the liquor stores without serious consequences,” he said.
McLaughlin said he believed most people drink responsibly, himself included, and the minority that have a problem with drink are going to behave in a certain way, regardless of the rules.
Pointing out that in most western countries people can buy alcohol in the supermarkets anyway, he said that as far as he was aware, no bans had been introduced on liquor because of this pandemic, as he emphasized that the liquor stores would not be shut down.
Liquor stores are an essential service during a public health emergency yet I can’t grow a medically recognized and imported plant (cannabis) on my own land?
Stop the picking up of food from everywhere everyday, regardless of your surname. Shop, cook, stay home.
Cheers.
premier should not address this again. he has answered this on many occasions.
some questions are beyond belief.
My Premier.
So please Mr Premier if liquor stores is esensal, please open AL Thompson, so I can get some repairs done while I am home, that’s esensal for me.
I was unable to purchase a pipe cap and some pipe cement to fix a broken water pipe during the same time that I would have been able to stop at the liquor store to purchase some rum, cigarettes and a few beers.
The Premier, with his stance on this issue, has permanently and irrevocably lost any and all credibility he had to lead us out of this crisis.
LOL. This is an April Fools’ joke. The Premier is justifying keeping the liquor stores open by saying that if they were closed the unspeakable would happen. LOL.
What the Premier is actually saying when he says that there would be “serious consequences” is that we have serious problems as a community.
Let people swim in the sea for exercise, not in groups you can stipulate that it is swimming for exercise only not in groups. Some people rely on it for back and knee issues or surgeries. For some this is the only exercise they do and as this is a long term problem we can’t be stopped for months swimming in the sea for exercise if we don’t have access to anything else. Please government we agree with all your decisions but not this one the virus cannot live in the sea and swimming improves your lung function which is important to fight the virus.
Bravo Alden! Though it is a bit odd in this curious world of ours that it’s ok to drink alcohol but not to use any other mind altering drug.
First sensible thing the man has said in weeks.
Another good call from our Premier. Forcing liquor stores to close will create more problems than it will solve. Glad to see we have a pragmatic leader. I still don’t understand how the construction work at the airport counts as essential when all other construction has stopped. Its a great opportunity to get the work done but is it really essential?
Thank you. I might actually vote for you in the next election.
Good choice. I need my glass of red wine daily with all this stress.