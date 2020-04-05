COVID-19 positive cases continue to climb

CMO Dr John Lee at Sunday’s press briefing

(CNS): Another four patients have tested positive for COVID-19, Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said Sunday, as cases in Cayman continue to rise steadily. Three of these samples came from people connected to others who previously tested positive. The fourth had a travel history, showing that the virus can still emerge even after 14 days. With concerns mounting over the isolation of positive people, Dr Lee stressed that this is a legal requirement.

Delivering the testing update at the daily COVID-19 press briefing, Dr Lee said that 365 tests have now been taken and 39 have been positive.

Outlining the protocols surrounding patients who test positive, he explained that they are immediately told to self-isolate, which is a requirement under the Public Health Law and they can be arrested if they breach their confinement order. Once they are isolated, their close contacts are traced as quickly as possible. They are also placed in isolation and tested.

“They are then not allowed to leave the household,” the CMO added.

From then on, those who are positive will remain in isolation and closely monitored by public health staff, not just to ensure that they remain in isolation but to manage their medical or other needs, such as fetching food and essential supplies if they have no one else who can help them.

Dr Lee said that public health officials are trying to increase and improve the security of the monitoring, but admitted that this is a learning curve for everyone.

No one is released from isolation until they are negative, he confirmed. The fact that one of the cases reported today had returned to Cayman more than two weeks ago but had only recently begun to show symptoms demonstrated that the 14-day isolation period is no guarantee. Dr Lee said that some people may take 15 to 16 days for symptoms to appear, while others are symptomatic after five days. But each person must be tested before being released from isolation.

Of those who have been tested in the Cayman Islands so far, about 10% have been positive, though this was targetted testing. Dr Lee said he could not estimate how many people here are currently infected but have not been tested. He said that no one really knows but that many countries are under-reporting because they are not able to test enough people.

But once Cayman has all the kits it needs, they will relax the current WHO criteria that the HSA is still following regarding who gets tested, he added.

Commenting the how many people here are infected, Dr Lee was optimistic. “I feel, myself, that in Cayman, actually we have a fairly good handle on it as we brought in such strong measures to limit movement quite early on,” he said, though noted that there are probably people out in the community who are asymptomatic or had only mild symptoms but were not been tested because they did not meet the WHO criteria.

He also emphasized that while many people do not suffer significant symptoms, this virus can still make people very ill. He said that when a doctor refers to mild symptoms, it means they don’t need to be in hospital, but may suffer with extreme flu-like symptoms. While they can get through it, they may feel very ill, he said, and urged people to manage their fever and, above all, stay hydrated.

As Cayman continues to see an incremental increase in positive cases, the CMO once again urged people to stay at home because that is the only way to avoid getting infected or spreading the infection.

His sentiments were echoed by Premier Alden McLaughlin, who warned that after the fourth day in a row of Dr Lee reporting positive cases, there was “no question the virus is moving through the community”. He said that no one should be complacent about this virus, and while contacts can still be traced, the problem with these latest case is that those contacts have contacts, and that is how it spreads.

He said that every time anyone goes out, they are putting themselves and others at risk, as he hammered home the message to stay at home and only leave when it is absolutely essential. Otherwise, he warned, the lockdown and ‘shelter in place’ orders will go on for months.

See the full press briefing on CIGTV: