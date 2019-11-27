MRCU main suspect in mass bee deaths

Dead bees found on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): Hundreds of dead and dying bees along Seven Mile Beach caused significant public concern yesterday, and the cause may be the Mosquito Research and Control Unit’s aerial spraying. In response to CNS inquiries, the Department of Environment said the situation was serious and that they had raised their concerns about the deaths, and while they could not yet confirm a link to the spraying, they would be talking to the MRCU as they try to gather the facts.

CNS also contacted the MRCU. The director, who was travelling, said he would have a response about the MRCU’s role, if any, in this worrying situation.

Bees the world over are under threat, and as one of the most important pollinators, protecting them is critical to human survival. Scientists around the world say bees are at risk because of a web of complex, largely man-made threats.

Changes to the climate and weather patterns, the loss and fragmentation of vital habitats, and threats from pesticides and pollution are the main culprits in the collapse of many populations of bees . Restoring bee populations requires many changes, such as reversing fragmentation of wild habitat, cutting chemical pollution, protecting bees from imported diseases, and targeted action to preserve the species that attract bees.

The DoE said they would be talking to MRCU about their use of chemicals, and while they do not have the facts to support any correlation and causation, the department is pursuing that information.

“The concern is sufficiently serious to merit looking into, and we plan to work collaboratively with MRCU to do some rigorous fact-finding,” said Fred Burton, manager of the DoE Terrestrial Research Unit.

