MRCU main suspect in mass bee deaths
(CNS): Hundreds of dead and dying bees along Seven Mile Beach caused significant public concern yesterday, and the cause may be the Mosquito Research and Control Unit’s aerial spraying. In response to CNS inquiries, the Department of Environment said the situation was serious and that they had raised their concerns about the deaths, and while they could not yet confirm a link to the spraying, they would be talking to the MRCU as they try to gather the facts.
CNS also contacted the MRCU. The director, who was travelling, said he would have a response about the MRCU’s role, if any, in this worrying situation.
Bees the world over are under threat, and as one of the most important pollinators, protecting them is critical to human survival. Scientists around the world say bees are at risk because of a web of complex, largely man-made threats.
Changes to the climate and weather patterns, the loss and fragmentation of vital habitats, and threats from pesticides and pollution are the main culprits in the collapse of many populations of bees . Restoring bee populations requires many changes, such as reversing fragmentation of wild habitat, cutting chemical pollution, protecting bees from imported diseases, and targeted action to preserve the species that attract bees.
The DoE said they would be talking to MRCU about their use of chemicals, and while they do not have the facts to support any correlation and causation, the department is pursuing that information.
“The concern is sufficiently serious to merit looking into, and we plan to work collaboratively with MRCU to do some rigorous fact-finding,” said Fred Burton, manager of the DoE Terrestrial Research Unit.
M.R.C.U is under extreme pressure everywhere, if you do not control mosquitoes it is a problem, if there are cases of dengue it is another problem, now to increase the pressure dead bees appear and M.R.C.U is blamed for it, Waooo must be stressful to work in that department.
Interesting. One early morning near to Prospect Primary I saw what appeared to be a “mist” over the trees. I was wondering, what is that? There was also a slight smell. I thought someone might have been burning leaves to chase the mosquitoes.
I usually check my pumpkin vine from time to time. The previous mornings I noted there were bees on every flower. However, on that morning, I had to check many flowers before I saw a bee. I was wondering, what’s up with the bees?
I haven’t check since. The thought of agriculture and possibly the human race going extince if bees go extince is alarming. No stone must be left unturned in this matter.
Honeybees are not native to the Cayman Islands and are arguably themselves threat to native pollinating insects, including the small number of native solitary bees. This honeybee die off may be a canary-in-the-coalmine notification of threats to native invertebrates. It is these species that are should be our concern, and indeed, to which all the issues described above are even more critical.
that is not true…i live by entrance of patrick island and have a whole colony in my eaves…if it was the spray they would be dying? instead..they multiplying….call me ..if they want see them
Probably can’t get enough oxygen to breath from this overcrowded Island, and of course from all the chemicals coating their vents.
Maybe your CIREBA agent told you that Patrick’s Island was ‘Seven Mile Beach corridor’ but you may want to check a map.
Probably been feeding off our national cancer pile just down the road