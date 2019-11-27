Colours demands apology for HR lawyer

(CNS): The local activist group advocating for LGBT rights has demanded an apology from Members of the Legislative Assembly after the human rights lawyer, Dr Leonardo Raznovich, was targetted by lawmakers last week who asked the attorney general to deport him. Billie Bryan, the Caymanian leader of Colours Cayman, said this was a “witch-hunt” where legislators were not only smearing the legally resident lawyer but also threatening his and his spouse’s livelihoods.

Bryan said in a press release that Raznovich has helped Colours for years by advocating for the rights of LGBT people in the Cayman Islands and the legalisation of same-sex marriage. The MLAs’ attempts to get Raznovich removed for his activism was “a blatant and gross abuse of power”, Bryan said

“Are we to believe that any lawyer or individual advocating for the rights of LGBTQIA+ people is at risk of facing deportation or being ostracised somehow by our own government?” she asked, saying the group could not stand idly by without calling for such transgressions to be addressed.

“We formally request an apology from both Mr Eden and Mr Miller as well as the Premier, Hon. Alden McLaughlin for this abhorrent behaviour and to state clearly that the Cayman Islands Government will not tolerate nor promote a witch-hunt directed at lawyers, activists or defenders of human rights of any kind residing in the Cayman Islands,” Bryan stated.

She called on the governor to offer public assurance that Colours Cayman’s lawyer, Dr Raznovich, can continue his work without hindrance from the government.

Bryan also challenged veteran MLA Anthony Eden, whose homophobic position has become his main political platform, to regonise the reality of LGBT rights. She said his claim that “same-sex marriage is not a human right”, was misplaced.

“We would politely suggest he pull his head out of the sand and recognise that our organisation, often with the assistance of Dr Raznovich, has been working alongside other prominent and respected local organisations and government agencies who would undoubtedly claim otherwise,” the local activist stated.

Bryan made it clear that Colours would continue to defend and fight for the rights of the LGBT community in spite of the comments, and offered the group’s wholehearted support of Dr Raznovich.

Many members of the LA are attempting to deflect attention for the existence of an increasingly vocal local LGBT community by pointing the finger at those who come from overseas.

Despite the direct attack last week on Raznovich, there has been no public comment from the government, the governor or the Human Rights Commission about the intimidation and what could be an ugly precedent.

Category: Community, Local News