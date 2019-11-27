Man charged with GBH after GT fight

Cayman courthouse, George Town

(CNS): A 58-year-old man from George Town has been charged with assault GBH and two counts of possession of an offensive weapon, and is expected in court later today. The charges arise from an altercation on Sunday, 24 November, in which another man was seriously injured. The suspect was arrested shortly after a fight on School Road was reported to police and the victim had been taken to hospital in a private car.

The victim is now stable, and despite sustaining serious head injuries, his life is no longer believed to be in danger.

