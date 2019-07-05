Concerns grow over mosquito control

MRCU spray plane

(CNS): From the impact on the bee population to pellets contaminating water cisterns, a growing number of people in Cayman are raising the alarm about the current policies of the ministry responsible for the Mosquito Research and Control Unit. While Cayman has always battled the various native and invasive mosquitoes through different means, at present there are concerns that dangerous chemicals are being used in some areas and nothing at all in others, in what appears to be a more erratic management effort and a failure of customer service, despite claims to the contrary.

CNS posed a number of questions directly to the MRCU early last month and we are still awaiting answers on several of the queries. We have been unable to confirm reports that a former Oxitec manager/technician had been employed directly by MRCU, despite the government pulling out of the deal with the bio-engineering firm to use its genetically modified Aedes aegypti and without an external recruitment process.

We asked if the MRCU is now using chlorpyrifos to combat mosquitoes, given that there are concerns about this chemical’s link to brain damage in children. CNS also asked about other changes in the MRCU’s larvicide and other insecticide products and queried why it had changed suppliers and was recently left with a empty cupboard.

Most of these queries have remained unanswered. However, MRCU Director Dr Jim McNelly has indicated that the ministry is preparing a statement to address the queries. But McNelly did answer queries about the impact on bees, given the heightened concern the world over that these critical insects are being killed in huge numbers by pesticides.

He said that in the best case scenario, fogging or spraying should happen only after sunset or early in the morning before sunrise, when bees are not active, though at times there are requests from the public for spraying. But he said the unit is trying to ensure that spraying requests relate to a mosquito problem, as opposed to some other insect.

“Sometimes a request will be made to spray at a time during the day when efficiency will be compromised by poor conditions and the mosquitoes are not active,” he said. “We cannot meet these requests when contending with nuisance mosquitoes. In an active disease scenario, we might consider other options. Spraying a space is always the last tool to be used in a professional, integrated mosquito management programme,” McNelly added.

More recently, readers contacted CNS about thousands of tiny pellets being dumped on their properties as the MRCU plane flew overhead and their concerns that this larvicide is getting into their water system, as well as the poor customer service they received, especially from the ministry, about their concerns.

One reader told us that the first time that it has ever happened was in March, though the MRCU has been spraying nearby for many years. After calling to complain, the homeowner was reassured it would not happened again but it has on several more occasions, including this week after the property, and in particular the water system, had been cleaned from previous impacts. The reader told CNS that she is not reassured by the MRCU’s claims the pellets are safe to humans.

“I fully understand that MRCU has larger scale objectives and does this in the interest of the general population but given the ‘kamikaze’ flying that we see …I’m sure they are capable of deploying their pellets more accurately so as not to bombard peoples homes and yards,” she said.

Earlier this week the ministry issued a press release about what it said were enhancements to the mosquito management programme in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman to bring things in line with operations in Grand Cayman and scientific best practice.

Dwayne Seymour, the minister responsible for the MRCU, said it was moving away from acting on ad hoc spray requests towards a sustained approach of surveillance-based control. Officials are now using surveillance techniques, which include bite counts and portable and baited traps, which have been used regularly in Grand Cayman. This is to determine whether mosquitoes are present and to target mosquito populations.

In addition to the chemicals, MRCU uses water management and control of the aquatic stages of mosquito development. When truck or aerial spraying is required to suppress biting, the MRCU has pledged to continue its environmental commitment to avoid disturbing local bee populations, it said. However, CNS readers are reporting large numbers of dead bees across Grand Cayman, calling into question this alleged environmental commitment.

The ministry further claimed that the MRCU had made “substantial investments in order to standardise equipment used across the islands and to improve operations”.

As well as new surveillance traps, the MRCU has taken a forklift, trailer and $90,000 loader truck to the Brac to facilitate loading spray planes. Three full time disease prevention officers have also been hired and Kemarley Maxam, a 22-year-old Caymanian has been deployed in Little Cayman. He is the MRCU’s first full time disease prevention officer on that island.

Ministry officials said that on Grand Cayman, MRCU’s increased ground control measures successfully contended with a mosquito outbreak over the past two weeks. An aerial spraying operation last month using a “recently procured chemical” (which was not identified) targetting adult mosquitoes was used across almost 7,000 acres in the Frank Sound/North Side area, where there had been a recent significant increase in the population.

The release also expressed the hope that the public is experiencing less mosquito discomfort.

