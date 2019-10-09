Kitchen tool assault lands mother in jail

Law Courts Building, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Lelieth Monique Welcome (36), a small restaurant owner from George Town and a mother of eight children, was given a 19-month prison sentence on Wednesday in connection with an assault on another woman at her restaurant with a kitchen implement, causing her a severe head injury. Welcome attacked the younger woman after her husband sat on the victim’s knee.

After hearing submissions last week relating to the charge of wounding, Justice Marlene Carter said there were few mitigating circumstances in the case other than Welcome’s “genuine remorse”, as she had apologised to the victim, who accepted the apology, and the fact that it was not a premeditated attack.

Welcome has been diagnosed as having a number of mental health problems. A social enquiry report also revealed that she was brought up in an exceptionally violent environment, suffering severe abuse at the hands of her mother and others. Among other terrible and terrifying assaults, being beaten with barbed wire when she was a child.

As she arrived at her decision, the judge noted the need to balance justice for the victim, who has been badly scarred emotionally and physically, with mercy.

“But I have before me an abused child who grew up to be a violent woman,” Justice Carter said.

Welcome has some five previous convictions for violence and was serving the last five weeks of a suspended sentence for an ABH conviction when she was charged for this attack, which happened in July.

The judge arrived at a sentence of two and a half years but she reduced that by a third because of Welcome’s early admissions and her unambiguous acceptance that she was responsible for the attack and had to suffer the consequences. However, the judge added one month on to the sentence for the breach of her previous sentence conditions, arriving at a 19-month term.

