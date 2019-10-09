McLean: Referendum date choice manipulative

Opposition Leader Arden McLean

(CNS): Government has picked a date close to Christmas for the referendum on the controversial cruise project to manipulate the vote, the opposition leader has stated. Arden McLean said it was the “worst possible time” and designed to discourage people from taking part in the democratic process. Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo said the premier’s comments about how a the ‘no’ campaign needed a miracle to win were in extremely poor taste because he was the one making it such a tough battle.

The opposition has made it clear it will be campaigning against the proposed project and urging voters to go to the polls to vote ‘no’. But the leader of the opposition group said he was very disappointed by the 19 December date chosen for the already hard fought referendum.

He pointed out that many voters will be travelling for the holidays and others caught up in Christmas activities. He said the premier had shown a lack of respect for the people, and the rest of the government were complicit.

He said it “really puzzles me that supposedly sensible representatives who were elected to represent and advocate for their people can suddenly turn a blind eye to the abuse their government is dishing out against their constituents”. He also raised concerns about the short time voters have to apply for postal ballots.

McLean said it was unfair to mobilize civil servants who have worked hard throughout the year and subject them to more time away from their families during the holiday season.

“This was no coincidence, neither was it a question of efficiency or practicality,” he said. “The government is deliberately attempting to pervert the referendum and manipulate the outcome. We are extremely concerned with what is clearly an attempt to deny the people a free, open and fair referendum. It is an indictment of how the government views its constituents,” he added.

Suckoo condemned the premier for making things even tougher for the campaigners behind the petition that successfully secured the right to a referendum under the constitution, not just while they were gathering the signatures but also now with the date.

“Based on the public’s reaction to his snide comment, it may be the premier who will be praying for a miracle,” Suckoo added.

