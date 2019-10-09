McLean: Referendum date choice manipulative
(CNS): Government has picked a date close to Christmas for the referendum on the controversial cruise project to manipulate the vote, the opposition leader has stated. Arden McLean said it was the “worst possible time” and designed to discourage people from taking part in the democratic process. Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Suckoo said the premier’s comments about how a the ‘no’ campaign needed a miracle to win were in extremely poor taste because he was the one making it such a tough battle.
The opposition has made it clear it will be campaigning against the proposed project and urging voters to go to the polls to vote ‘no’. But the leader of the opposition group said he was very disappointed by the 19 December date chosen for the already hard fought referendum.
He pointed out that many voters will be travelling for the holidays and others caught up in Christmas activities. He said the premier had shown a lack of respect for the people, and the rest of the government were complicit.
He said it “really puzzles me that supposedly sensible representatives who were elected to represent and advocate for their people can suddenly turn a blind eye to the abuse their government is dishing out against their constituents”. He also raised concerns about the short time voters have to apply for postal ballots.
McLean said it was unfair to mobilize civil servants who have worked hard throughout the year and subject them to more time away from their families during the holiday season.
“This was no coincidence, neither was it a question of efficiency or practicality,” he said. “The government is deliberately attempting to pervert the referendum and manipulate the outcome. We are extremely concerned with what is clearly an attempt to deny the people a free, open and fair referendum. It is an indictment of how the government views its constituents,” he added.
Suckoo condemned the premier for making things even tougher for the campaigners behind the petition that successfully secured the right to a referendum under the constitution, not just while they were gathering the signatures but also now with the date.
“Based on the public’s reaction to his snide comment, it may be the premier who will be praying for a miracle,” Suckoo added.
It is time to vote the Lodge out and replace them with….Lodge.
Poor old Arden. He should have left Ezzard alone. Now he’s Leader of the Opposition and one week after Alden announced the date of the referendum , this is the best he can do? Really! Pathetic. He does not have near the intellect to be Leader of the Opposition. At least Ezzard has some smarts about him.
Right back at Premier with his own words:
Mr.McLauglin, your comments deem to be a reckless…treasonous attack on the Cayman Islands and on all the people of Cayman.
Miami last minute Christmas shopping
The government does not respect the people they claim to represent and care about. This is their vote of no confidence let’s all show up vote no and show this government that we the people are their bosses and no longer buy into their grandiose schemes that are only for their individual legacies that only benefit them and their cronies.
It’s time for Alden to resign and call for early elections this government has been one of the worst governments we have ever seen. For some unknown reason they are only worried about re-election failing to realize they will be lucky to win a single seat.
Who needs cruise passengers to buy watches when we can get them with our government credit cards anyway?