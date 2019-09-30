Mother of 8 facing jail for violent attack

Cayman courthouse, George Town

(CNS): A mother of eight children who attacked a woman with what was believed to be a kitchen clever after she saw her husband on the victim’s lap in the restaurant that the coupled owned is now facing a lengthy period in jail. The court heard Friday that Leleith Monique Welcome-Campbell (36) had committed the offence while on a suspended sentence following an earlier violence conviction.

In what is Welcome-Campbell’s fourth conviction for violence since she was a teenager, she assaulted her husband as well as the woman whose lap he had chosen to sit on at their George Town restaurant in July this year.

Delivering several blows with the kitchen knife, she inflicted a serious 8-centimeter wound to the victim’s forehead.

However, the court heard that from the moment the incident happened Welcome was remorseful and had taken responsibility for the attack. She admitted the assault to police after her arrest and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity to a charge of wounding. Defence attorney Crister Brady had noted the serious personality disorders his client had been diagnosed with, as well as the cycle of violence from her own background that she has been trapped in.

Brady described Welcome-Campbell’s husband as unfit to be a parent and partner, and said that she had suffered violence at the hands of everyone who should have cared for her, and this had caused her to inflict violence on others, including her own children and mother.

Aside from an array of mental health problems that made her “zealous and hotheaded” and distrustful of everyone, Welcome-Campbell’s unpredictable behaviour was not helped by the fact that she had also misused drug and alcohol since she was very young, Brady told the court.

He said she had been a mother since she was 17 years old and she was trying hard to change, but knew she would be going to jail for some time and was now very worried about her eight children, who had been in foster care since she had been arrested. Brady said his client was desperate to put things right and be given a chance to do things over, urging the court to mix mercy with justice as the judge sought the appropriate sentence.

Justice Marlene Carter, who presided over the sentence hearing, adjourned the case to consider the submissions and said she would deliver the sentence in early October.

