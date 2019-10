Police car parked at the courthouse

(CNS): A 52-year-old man from George Town has been charged with burglary after he was arrested on Monday in connection with a break-in that happened in June. Police said the burglary was on Templeton Street in George Town, where the intruder had entered a private residence, caused damage to property and then made off with unspecified possessions belonging to the occupants. He was due to appear in court Wednesday.

