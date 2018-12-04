CIG looks to smooth local charity troubles

(CNS): More than 400 churches, sports clubs, community groups and charities in the Cayman Islands that are registered with government have been experiencing major administrative headaches as a result of the Non-Profit Organisations Law, 2017, which was implemented to deal with the risks posed by offshore non-profit entities. So, in moves to help local charitable organisations in this new and more onerous environment, government officials have been speaking with the banks about some of the challenges they have in opening accounts, and have made some technical changes to the relevant legislation.

A press release from the Ministry of Financial Services explained that officials from the ministry and General Registry had met retail banks, and that during the Legislative Assembly meeting last month the ministry had steered through legislation to clarify Cayman’s NPO regime.

“The public has expressed to the General Registry, specifically the registrar of NPOs, along with the wider ministry, issues experienced by NPOs with regard to opening bank accounts at local banks and maintaining general banking relationships,” said General Registry’s Head of Compliance Paul Inniss.

“Our meetings with the banks showed us that local financial institutions needed clarity around their anti-money laundering/countering of terrorist financing methods with regards to NPOs. We hope the banks can now tweak their measures to better facilitate NPO business,” he added.

According to the release, the feedback helped formulate the Companies (Amendment) Law, 2018, which allows the registrar general, rather than Cabinet, to process and approve applications under Section 80 of the Companies Law (2018 Revision). Officials believe this will be more efficient, with a shorter turnaround time for applications.

In addition, the NPO (Amendment) Law, 2018 was created to provide clarity on the organisations in scope of the law, provide the registrar of NPOs with the power to periodically assess Cayman’s NPO sector in order to identify any potential jurisdictional vulnerabilities to terrorist financing activities, clarify what information maintained by the registrar of NPOs is publicly available, and allow NPOs to obtain official copies of their organisation’s documents, which are held by the registrar of NPOs.

These pieces of legislation supplement the legal framework created by the original 2017 law, which was enacted as part of Cayman’s need to meet the requirements of last year’s Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) assessment to counter money laundering and terrorist financing.

However, local charities, which are generally considered low-risk, have been caught up in the complexities and risks of offshore compliance, as the evaluation requires a local charity registration process to gather empirical evidence on non-profits operating in Cayman to prove their risk is, as believed, minimal.

“With such a significant portion of Cayman’s community being affected, it is important the banks continue to review their on boarding and account maintenance process, considering the specific risk posed by each NPO,” said Innis. “The banks should note that following an informal and positive review of charities in the Cayman Islands, the registrar of NPOs will be undertaking a formal assessment of the NPO sector, which will ultimately lead to issuance of industry guidance,” he added.

