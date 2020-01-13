Absent port CFO officially retired

Port Authority of the Cayman Islands

(CNS): The deputy director and chief financial officer at the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands (PACI), James Parsons, has formally retired, according to a brief statement released Monday by Acting Director Joseph Woods. Parsons had been on extended sick leave for around 18 months before he retired from the job on Christmas Eve. There has been no indication what recruitment plans are in place to replace Parsons long term and no announcement has yet been made about the new director.

In 2018 Parsons was the subject of an internal investigation, which concluded that false allegations had been made against him. But the auditors found an “unhealthy work environment” at the port and noted the lack of “necessary trust and confidence in management” to address sensitive issues.

“This apparent lack of trust and inaction leads to an environment which is not conducive to a healthy work place in which problems accumulate and staff becomes demoralised,” the report by the Internal Audit Unit found.

But the port authority continues to face a number of challenges with both the management team and the night shift at a time when government is still pressing ahead with the controversial proposal for a cruise berthing facility, which includes the enlargement of the cargo dock in addition to cruise berthing facilities.

If the government manages to persuade the people in the forthcoming referendum that the piers are needed, PACI will be responsible for the management of operations of any new facility. But Woods has confirmed that he has not applied for the job in which he is currently acting, and although interviews for this critical post have been conducted, no one has been named to take the job.

Woods was named acting director after Clement Reid was first suspended and then fired from the post in November 2018 as a result of a number of scandals surrounding mismanagement and misuse of public funds at the authority.

The issues came to light in a report by the auditor general. Reid was accused of breaching recruitment practices, spending over $130,000 decorating the port offices without approval, allowing staff to go on paid leave to work for the Speaker of the House and of turning a blind eye to the theft of boat engines, among other allegations.