Smith Cove ‘business’ stirs up concern
(CNS): The public beach area at Smith Cove (Smith Barcadere) has come under scrutiny by local activists and the broader community after revelations that a local tour company is using the location for snorkelling tours for cruise ship passengers. Others may also be using it as a place to rent paddle boards to visitors, despite the ban on trade at the beach. The issue of businesses operating from the area has once again stirred up questions about the legality of commercial operations at all public beaches and the failure of the relevant government departments to enforce the law.
Morne Botes, a developer who has become a vocal advocate for beach access and protecting public beach space for the local community, raised concerns this week when he became aware of operators using Smith Barcadere as a base for their businesses.
Posting the issue on the Save the Cove Facebook page, he pointed out that the original land, which was donated by the Webster family, has a covenant prohibiting commercial activity at the beach. In addition, after purchasing more land in the area last year to protect the beach from development, government made a commitment not to allow trade and business at the location.
Nevertheless, it appears that Anchor Tours and another as yet unidentified business are involved in commercial operations there.
Speaking on a local radio talk show Tuesday, Botes noted that his social media posts had attracted much attention and people were really concerned about the possibility of Smith Barcadere becoming commercialised, as has happened on Seven Mile Public Beach and is beginning to happen at West Bay public beach as well.
He urged the community not to be afraid of their government but to raise their voices, lobby and pressure their MLAs, and speak out when they see things that are wrong.
During the course of the Cayman Crosstalk show on Rooster, a person claiming to be part of Anchor Tours called in and said the company was being very respectful of the area and that they were a Caymanian company giving tourists an educational tour of the area, including a snorkel trip.
The chairs were brought there for people on the tours and were not being rented out, he said, adding that no money changes hands at the location. He said he had made various inquiries and no one had said that they could not take guests to Smith Barcadere, though he did indicate that he had no written permission or special rights to use the location.
Shortly after his call Barbara Conolly, the MLA for the constituency of George Town South, which covers the area, also called the show. As the person responsible for the enhancement project there, she reconfirmed government’s commitment to keeping the much-loved beach free of commercial activity.
Conolly said she did not believe the tour operator was cleared to do business there and she was planning to hold a meeting with the Public Lands Commission, which is now tasked with monitoring beach access and public beach use.
The subject of beach access and the commercialisation of publicly designated beaches is already a significant problem in and around George Town and West Bay. And with dwindling beach space on Grand Cayman, it is also one of the major concerns about government’s decision to press ahead with a cruise berthing facility, which, CNS has learned, could attract as many as three million passengers annually by 2022.
As private development has made access to Seven Mile Beach increasingly difficult, the remaining public spots along the strip of the famous beach, as well as Smith Cove and potentially Barkers, have become targets for commercial operations feeding the current cruise market.
The construction of the piers will destroy marine life in the harbour as well as several famous wrecks, reducing the number of attractions and activities for visiting cruise passengers. At the same time, they are expected to result in a massive increase in passenger numbers, who will have fewer places to go and less things to do.
The recent appearance of beach chairs for guests of the Cayman Turtle Centre at the public beach in West Bay has also been fueling concerns. This has been compounded by the application by the owner of Calico Jack’s to clear turtle grass and build a dock in Barkers, paving the way for that bar’s relocation in 2020 as the Dart Group closes off more access to the beachfront skirting its extensive property along Seven Mile Beach.
Young Caymanians seem particularly concerned about the threats to the Barkers beach area, which is one of the very last place across Grand Cayman that has remained completely untouched by commercial development.
Botes and other activists are urging government to put a stop to commercial activity in public beach spaces and enforce environment and planning laws where developers are encroaching on beach areas, which will diminish access.
Botes stressed the power people have and the importance of pressing their representatives, regardless of the district. He said the Barkers application is not just a West Bay issue, anymore than the problems at Smith Cove are merely a George Town issue; they impact everyone island-wide and it is important that constituents let their MLAs know their concerns.
Botes warned that the only way to preserve the already significantly reduced beach access for Caymanians and residents is to make the politicians know what they think. He has asked government officials for a meeting about the cove and hopes that Conolly’s own plans to meet with the Public Land Commission will start to address the issue.
CNS contacted Conolly, as well as Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell, Planning Minister Joey Hew and their respective chief officers about this issue. We have not yet received a response.
Barbara will not be reelected! Get all vendors off OUR PUBLIC BEACHES!
If you are born here, you can pretty much make the government bow to you. For example, if you’d like to open a business selling coconuts you may do so in an active roadway. Literally, sell them in the street with cars passing within inches. It’s easy, fast money. Want to drink on the job too? No problem, just bring your beer, machete, stolen grocery carts and coconuts onto harbor drive and you’ve got yourself a Caymanian business ! No fear of police. No fear of government. No fear of regulations. The fact that you were born here is enough to open a business where you damn well please…on beaches, on boats or in the roads.
I notice that the view of Smith Cove from the road is now dominated by an enormous yellow sign that says ‘no loud music allowed’. I agree that there should be no loud music but the sign is so ugly and it actually obstructs the view. Please move it or make it smaller.
Duns River Falls pt. 2!! Higglers everywhere!
Let the people live. Once they are not involved in any type of illegal activities. Make sure to sell alot more local products especially T-shirts advertising the cayman islands.
Sad to say but I can’t wait until the fights breakout between vendors and cause an embarrassment to the Gov. Looks like this is the only thing that will get through their knuckle heads that vendors on the beach is a bad idea. SAD
This should be illegal as well as SMB. It makes Cayman who is supposed to be high value for money look like a ghetto slum. If that is what we are offering, then we cannot charge the high prices. Everyone will go to the third world countries where it is cheaper but they know outright that they expect to see this behaviour. I should not expect to see this in the Cayman Islands as a tourist. It is degrading to the Cayman tourism product.
Just let the man be. It’s not a crime to be successful.
This type of activity must be stopped immediately, Who is this Caymanian who thinks they are not exploiting the Cove for commercial benefit as “no money changes hands at the location”?. As a local resident I have enjoyed the quiet, natural and unspoilt beauty of the Cove since 1969 and this absolutely must endure in perpetuity for the enjoyment of all.
Hopefully this starts something that starts at Smith Cove and leads to the clean up of the other Public Beaches. Public Beach (SMB) is terrible.
It really doesn’t seem like it would be that hard to fix. There is so much excess in the Civil Service headcount, can we not find 20 staff to keep an eye on the beaches and enforce some simple rules.
These a big part of the countries assets and nothing is being done.
I have been trying to shout everywhere and to whomever would listen about what you are headed for but to be honest and from what I’m hearing, it is all a done deal. (Both the cruise berth and Barkers)
TOO late. You can read today’s Compass editorial to see their viewpoint against protecting the environment. Let me say now that there will be nothing left for those that live here and nothing for your children’s children. You’ll be sharing what’s left of your crowded likkle island with cruiseshipper crowds and minions. There will be NOTHING exclusive about this place except what Dart manages to cordon off as his. And that’s a done deal too.
You’d better keep an eye on your Public Accesses to 7MB… Just watch. Those be gone soon too.
Caymanians selling out Caymanians again. This government is truly terrible. Destroying everything so a limited few can prosper at the expense of future generations.
Ummm big daddy D is waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaay more destructive of this island. So keep your indignation in yer pocket please.
12.21 pm ” Barbara Conolly, the MLA for the constituency of George Town South, which covers the area, also called the show. As the person responsible for the enhancement project there, she reconfirmed government’s commitment to keeping the much-loved beach free of commercial activity.
Conolly said she did not believe the tour operator was cleared to do business there ” . What part of that statement did you not understand. I guess if you are going to tell a lie you should make it a big one
Is this any different from people holding wedding services there? That’s been going on for at least 20 years.
Ban them too!
Slight difference between members of the public using a natural resource – no different to people celebrating birthdays there, or a family having a day out – and businesses using a public resource to not only make money, but in the process detract from the enjoyment of that resource by everyone else. And the wedding takes how long? And dos it stop you enjoying the beach. Just wait until the cruise ship businesses have the deckchairs lined up across the entire beach 8 hrs a day, 7 days a week, there is litter everywhere and the toilets are maxed out.
Same rule should apply to everyone if you ask me. GOH been getting away with this for years. Time to put a stop to it.
Though I get your point there is a big difference. Have a look at the zoo at the main Public Beach on West Bay Road but I guess you are a vendor and see it differently.
What if 200 people decide they want to invest in Beach chairs and umbrellas and plunk them down at Smith’s Cove or WB Public Beach?
Can you imagine the scene?
Would that be unfair to the first vendors that setup shop? No it wouldn’t but would create a war, which is what I forsee happening soon because our Gov don’t have the guts to say NO!
More Jamaican culture where they think the laws don’t apply to them, cut in line with a cheecky smile, drive like they back at their home country where they should stay.
And that’s wrong as well.
Yes
How do you compare THAT!!?? Why don’t you tell us how it compares and then I’ll come back and tell you how it is nothing like it.
LOL!
Seen as laws are being broken, why can’t they be arrested?
You must be new here, Cayman is the land of Laws with no enforcement
New here?
No real surprise here, they allowed Public Beach to turn into a complete zoo so why would this be any different
I think Barbara had them clear out the undergrowth on the north side of the property to accommodate more of this type of shit. This PPM government is hell bent on turning this country into little Jamaica!
11.41am You are so narrow minded; of all the reasons that could be given for clearing out undergrowth, this is the one thing you can come up with? Obviously not a fan of Barbara or this Government.
Unity government are making a bigger mess of Cayman. Vote them all out!
Just one more reason to SIGN THE PETITION for a REFERENDUM on the CRUISE PORT.
(Yes, it is very much still active.)
Cruise tourism is at the core of all issues highlighted in the article above.
The govt, along with the cruise industry, hopes to TRIPLE our cruise numbers from just over 1 million currently, to 3 million in the next 2 years.
Overcrowding has been a PRIMARY concern of those wary of the proposed port plans.
Clearly, as a result of increasing privatisation of beaches, the masses of people will be herded to the increasingly limited spaces which shall inevitably lead to these contentious standoffs.
Is this what we want for Cayman?
– Whodatis
If you LOVE traffic, a new dock is a great way to sit in your car and wait even longer during your commute
Where can we sign it? I do my grocery shop at Kirk Market and it isn’t there for obvious reasons
This government does not care about the people only the rich and those that rub shoulders at the ritz and Kimpton. They have all sold out and are controlled by special interests. The do not care about the long damage to the environment, local people and long term debt. They are living in a bubble with guaranteed fat pensions, long term contracts for their businesses and kickbacks from the back room deals.
It’s Dart’s fault
Banana Replublic What long term debt? Keep up with the news man. This Government has done more to reduce long term debt than any other recent Admin. In addition they have not done any recent borrowing. Get the facts right.
Can we also do something about the Trolly Roger and the ice cream trucks who illegally park on the double yellow lines, and too close to the zebra crossing!? Smiths Cove is turning into a frigging circus!
Turning into? It’s been like that for years. When they let people hold weddings (see the comment above) on the beach there it opened the doors. Now anybody thinks they can do whatever they like there.
Sort it out or we will vote you out, Barbara. GTS voter.
She/they are all alike. They DO NOT realize that their job Is to do what’s right for Caymanians. It is so sad that they are only concerned with the special interest people who are only using Cayman. All around they are shameful. Living a grand life.
I never voted for her in the first place. I don’t understand how a nobody like her won anyway.
The precedent has been set. You allowed it at West Bay and Seven Mile Public Beaches. You were warned and paid no heed. Covenants do not apply to the recently purchased land. Da wha ya get.
SAD SAD SAD , but everyone is sitting down and let the government do it . Men and women you better grow a pair and stand up against the government. Because I think it’s going to get BAD BAD BAD .
can we need to stop………….
importing people who don’t have jobs and find a cousin or anyone to take a permit out for them.
Notify enforcement when you find out about it. However, this should be an easy process. Very transparent and not complicated. Would be better if we got rewards for reporting. I would report regularly.
ppm let the precedent be set at public beach which is a filthy crime ridden mess…
same thing will happen at smith cove…
thank you ppm/
Mac started it with the tacky inflatables at public beach. PPM failed to address it. Both are complicit.
One can trace a huge list of ills back to Cayman’s first and worst. And yet the country continues to feed him.
I say block the entrance in PROTEST 24/7 till it is understood that THIS BEACH IS PUBLIC PROPERTY. AND NOT FOR PUBLIC GAINS/PROFITS . I think the government is allowing too much PUBLIC ACCESS to be taken away from SOCIETY .
Please please stop the vendor third world scum from polluting Smith Cove as well.
10:56am
Now that is a sick comment!
Either get your prejudiced view adjusted via education or climb back into your dark place.
People that care for the environment don’t need your dark comments polluting our genuine efforts to make a change.
How do you feel about people dumping derelict trailers at Public Beach?