Premier: UK should plug EU environment fund gap

(CNS): As current president of the Political Council of the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA), Premier Alden McLaughlin stood up for all the British Overseas Territories in London on Monday, as he called on the UK to ensure that specialist technical assistance as well as funding for environmental research and protection remains available for the territories post Brexit. According to a press release from his office, the premier pointed out that over 90% of the UK’s biodiversity is in the territories, including many endangered species.

British territories hold one-third of the world’s breeding albatross, a quarter of the world’s penguins and the largest coral atoll on earth. The territories make up over 70% of the UK’s marine estate in the world, but when the it leaves the European Union, the funding for environmental protection will no longer be available for them. This was a matter of significant importance to several organisations participating in a workshop this week, chaired by McLaughlin and held ahead of the Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council.

“As overseas territories, we fall between the cracks; we are unable to access some international funds but are also unable to access UK domestic funding,” he said. “Working with NGOs, universities and charities may mean that we will be able to unblock this.”

The importance of the role of universities in helping protect the environment through research and funding education was an area of discussion at the meeting. The University of Exeter has sponsored several overseas territories students, including a Caymanian student, to obtain Masters Degrees in Environmental Studies. Also discussed were pioneering new innovations that can assist with monitoring and protecting the environment, even within smaller territories with little access to technology.

But the premier’s call on the British government to ensure that the money is still available to protect the globally important natural assets across is territories comes just days after McLaughlin confirmed that the Cayman Islands Government will be pressing ahead with a controversial cruise berthing facility in George Town Harbour that will destroy a massive amount of this territory’s marine life.

While the premier reportedly bragged about the 6.3% of Cayman’s land now under protected status, through the work of the Department of Environment and the National Conservation Council, the official release gave no indication of whether or not the premier made any mention of his government’s failure to make any progress at all on the long-awaited and critical marine parks expansion.

Nevertheless, the workshop included discussions about environment funding for ocean conservation and the inclusion of the territories in the UK Government’s 25-year environment plan, “The Green Future: 25 year plan to Improve the Environment”.

Nadia Hardie, Executive Director of the Cayman Islands National Trust, also attended the workshop and, according to the release, described it as a fantastic opportunity to network with NGOs and organisations to review funding possibilities. “It has also been worthwhile meeting and discussing these issues with our own premier here in the UK,” she said.

The workshop, which was chaired by Colin Clubbe, head of Conservation Science at Kew Gardens, included presentations from eight panelists, including Ben Merrick, Director of the Overseas Territories Department of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, who spoke about the role the territories play in preserving a significant amount of rich global biodiversity.

In addition to the environment workshop, the premier chaired the main UKOTA meeting to discuss and agree on positions to be taken at the upcoming Joint Ministerial Council with the UK Government. The territories have agreed that the BOT citizenship of children born out of wedlock will be one of the main topics that will be raised at the JMC meeting, as well as safeguarding of children, constitutional matters, passports, environment and climate change, European Union engagement and OTs’ student engagement.

“It has been a pleasure to serve as president of UKOTA. We have covered a range of issues today and sought to reach some level of consensus between the Overseas Territories so we are able to speak with a unified voice when we address UK ministers during the JMC meetings,” the premier said Monday following the day’s events. He also revealed that Cayman will be hosting the political leaders of the BOTs next year for the 2019 pre-ministerial meeting.

Following the UKOTA meeting, the Cayman Islands delegation attending a meeting with the All Party Parliamentary Group for the Cayman Islands, chaired by Sir Graham Bradey MP. McLaughlin updated the APPG on the Cayman economy, concerns about the EU blacklisting process, and the upcoming constitutional talks with the UK Government.

