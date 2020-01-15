Cruise line’s ‘ghost ship’ raises new concerns

Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas

(CNS): Royal Caribbean appears to have linked the lack of cruise berthing facilities in the Cayman Islands to problems with its Western Caribbean itinerary. But more questions have been raised about this justification for the Cayman government’s cruise port project after news reports in Jamaica revealed that the cruise line is paying fees to that country’s tourism ministry for ‘ghost’ Oasis-class ships that are no longer visiting Jamaica.

In a bizarre turn of events, Royal Caribbean is paying head taxes to Jamaica for ships that have stopped calling on Falmouth, the country’s newest and most controversial cruise port, based on a contractual agreement when the facility was built. The revelations emerged during a spat between Jamaica’s government and opposition over a serious decline in cruise passenger numbers, even though the island has several cruise berthing facilities.

Jamaica’s tourism minister, Edmund Bartlett, told the media there that after the previous government made an agreement with Royal Caribbean in 2015, visits by the mega vessels were reduced. However, he said this had not impacted government revenue because the Port Authority of Jamaica was still collecting the head tax as though the ships had arrived. Nevertheless, he accepted that it had greatly reduced the opportunity for Jamaicans to benefit from the port.

It is understood that Royal Caribbean is struggling to sell Western Caribbean cruises on Oasis-class ships without Grand Cayman on the itinerary, and has therefore diverted them to the Eastern Caribbean. While the situation is of the cruise company’s own making, given its decision not to tender the larger ships, it seems to be a major reason for the cruise line to pressure the Cayman government to build the cruise dock.

This is now raising further concerns about the real reason Cayman is entering into a deal with the cruise lines to build the piers. It now appears a distinct possibility that the Cayman Islands is giving up acres of pristine coral reef, putting our marine environment at risk, creating a potential infrastructure nightmare and undermining the lucrative overnight tourism business primarily to accommodate rare visits by mega ships.

Mario Rankin, one of the founding members of the Cruise Port Referendum campaign, told CNS that, having seen the deal that Jamaica and the cruise lines signed, he believes that Royal Caribbean is paying the head tax to avoid a potential breach of contract over the passenger guarantee. But that contract is coming to an end soon and that free head tax for the ‘ghost ship’ will stop, he noted.

“Are they compensating other jurisdictions?” he asked, pointing out that this deal appears to be a one-off to keep the cruise line out of court. He also raised questions about what this means for Cayman

Rankin said this fuels more concerns that the cruise lines cannot be trusted. He believes that the cruise ships are doing business with ports in the region by making false promises and manipulating regional port authorities to get what they want, not what the destinations in the Caribbean need.

Johann Moxam, a leading campaigner against the project, has challenged government over this revelation, which he said suggested that either the Cayman government has been manipulated by the cruise companies or it is misleading its people over this project even more than was originally suspected.

Appearing on Rooster’s breakfast phone-in show, Crosstalk, on Monday, Moxam made it clear he believed it was the latter. Speaking to CNS yesterday, he said he stood by his comments about the government’s duplicitous approach to this project. However, he said the people of Cayman had woken up, having realised that government had not been straight with them about the real justifications for this project, which is not in the wider public interest.

While the cruise lines’ goals have aligned with those of a small number of George Town merchants and some tour operators, it is increasingly apparent that the interests of Caymanians will never be served by this project.

Moxam said government continues to be less than transparent and has continued to mislead people, as they refuse to face the fact that their decision to press ahead with the port project is not a popular one. He said he was very concerned that the people are still learning more from Jamaica’s tourism minister than our own.

It is understood that Bartlett is in talks with the Cayman government about the port here, as he appears to believe that Jamaica needs Cayman’s port to save its own industry. But Moxam said Cayman should not buy the false narrative that without a dock the cruise ships will not come because what has happened in Falmouth shows that even with a dock and a passenger guarantee, the ships might still not come.

Moxam said the promotion of the project “is based on a big lie” and while Royal Caribbean obviously has the power to pull all of their ships, it is apparent that Grand Cayman is the most important port of call for the Western Caribbean itinerary. But instead of using that leverage, the government has gone down an illogical road and is trying to blackmail the people into supporting the piers and basing it on a misleading position.

“It is clear that promises have been made by our government,” Moxam told CNS. “There are already a lot of questions and concerns about the outline business case for the project. However, the revelations from Mr Bartlett suggest that even if the business case was right, wrong or something in between, the people never had a choice as the government, led by the tourism minister, Moses Kirkconnell, was going to make this deal.”

Moxan said the Cayman government was now complicit in this “ghost ship” scheme, where Royal Caribbean and the Jamaican government made a deliberate decision to not use the Falmouth port but still pay the fees, creating an example for the people of the Cayman Islands to encourage them that building the facility is in their interest.

But Moxam completely disagrees.

“The lack of passengers visiting has impacted private business in the Falmouth area but taxes were paid to the Jamaican government. How do the Caymanian businesses and people avoid a similar fate? How does CIG explain the campaign messages and the political strategies deployed as they are tantamount to scaremongering tactics and coercion,” Moxam alleged.

“It feels like our government has taken instructions from a neighboring government and Royal Caribbean as to what should be our national priorities, that will benefit Jamaica’s interests,” he added.

But Moxam said the people now have a better understanding of what is driving the government to proceed, no matter the environmental, financial and socio-economic costs to the people of the Cayman Islands.