Man abducts woman at knife-point

Police car outside Cayman Islands court

(CNS): A 21-year-old man has been charged with a list of offences, including abduction, after he forced a woman into his vehicle at knife-point last Thursday, 9 January, and drove off with her to the Morgan’s Harbour area of West Bay. Police say that the victim had left work at another location when she was approached by the man, whom she knew, who threatened her with a knife.

However, when they got to Morgan’s Harbour the woman “exited the vehicle and was assisted by a member of the public”, police said. There was a struggle, during which she was struck in the head and the man damaged the window of another vehicle before driving off.

It is not clear when he was arrested but the suspect was later charged with abduction, assault ABH, threats to kill, damage to property and carrying an offensive weapon. Police said he appeared in court Thursday, 14 January.