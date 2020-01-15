Men charged in gun point rape

(CNS): Two men from East End are facing a list of serious charges over allegations that they sexually assaulted a woman on 30 December at gunpoint. The men, aged 29 and 26, are said to have used a firearm to threaten their victim and force her to perform sexual acts. Police have not revealed the details of the incident but said the men were charged with possession of an imitation firearm, wrongful confinement, threats to kill, several counts of assault by penetration and rape.

The police have not said whether the woman knew the men or where the serious assault took place.

The 29-year-old man appeared in court on Tuesday, 14 January, and was remanded in custody. The 26-year-old man is expected to appear in court this afternoon.