Outrage grows with speaker’s return to job

Speaker McKeeva Bush in the LA (file photo)

(CNS): McKeeva Bush’s decision to return to his job as speaker of the Legislative Assembly while facing charges of assault on a female beach bar manager has fuelled public outrage this week. Meanwhile, Bush has reaffirmed his support for the premier, along with the education and health ministers, who had all been cited as part of a coup attempt by the opposition to bring down the Government of National Unity over the Domestic Partnership Bill.

The return of the veteran politician to his post came as surprise to many, including senior government leaders, and has caused significant public concerns, which has been expressed widely on this site, on social media, the radio waves and in other quarters.

Speaking about Bush’s return to work, Premier Alden McLaughlin told CNS that the West Bay member was the substantive speaker who had been voted into the post by the House and that it was up to the House to decide whether he should remain in the post.

But the premier also pointed out that, given that Bush’s case was still live, it would not be possible for the Legislative Assembly to debate a no-confidence vote in the speaker because of the sub judice rule.

While it is true that Bush was formally elected into his post, his nomination and guaranteed majority vote came about as part of the deal that established the Unity government following the inconclusive election result in 2017 and following a weekend of backroom deals and horsetrading.

Bush had volunteered to take a leave of absence in the wake of his arrest over the assault earlier this year. He spoke about the need to seek counselling to deal with his grief over the loss of his daughter, which had led to alcohol misuse. His return to work has not been marked with any official explanation, though Bush told the Cayman Compass that he had never claimed to be taking an indefinite leave.

“I said I needed to take some time to deal with grief management,” Bush was quoted as saying by the paper.” I did that while still managing my responsibilities as the member for West Bay West and certain responsibilities with the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association.”

Despite facing serious allegations of violence against a woman in the workplace and expected to face trial in December, the speaker was dismissive.

“So what if there is a trial?” he asked. “Am I not innocent until I’m proven guilty? And if I’m proven guilty, then the House has the recourse if they want to. I don’t know who [would] want to… Justice cannot be decided by social media, the press or public opinion. Justice cannot be decided by hearsay.”

Given the current disquiet in government, even if the frontbench is not yet ready to bring down the administration, Bush has made a clear political point. With the Domestic Partnership Bill creating very clear divisions in Cabinet, McLaughlin is very unlikely to force the speaker’s hand, despite his previous comments that he would not be involved in the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly until the trial is over.

MLA Ezzard Miller, who was the first to raise concerns about the constitutionality of Bush taking leave and still holding the job, told CNS that because of the way the premier had handled this, there was no way to stop Bush’s return to work without a no-confidence vote.

“The premier has told us that the speaker was not going to sit in his substantive position as long as his case in court is pending,” he said. “But now, having allowed him to decide to take leave, there is nothing to stop him from deciding to return. And with the threat of a pending coup to make the opposition leader premier, it is very unlikely that Mr McLaughlin would move the motion of no-confidence in Mr Bush.”

Bush joined Education Minister Juliana O’Connor-Connolly in dismissing their part in the potential opposition coup yesterday. In a brief video statement (see below) the education minister did not deny being playing a part in the coup but claimed to still be part of the government and that, despite voting her conscience on the Domestic Partnership Bill, she still had confidence in the premier.

Health Minister Dwayne Seymour has also denied being part of the opposition plans to bring down the government over the DPB, even though, like O’Connor-Connolly and Bush, he is vehemently opposed to the bill and the governor’s move to implement the legislation under his reserve powers.

Seymour told the Compass that he supported the premier and had the confidence in him to lead the country. He added that he had “no interest in” the no-confidence motion currently being proposed, saying “that makes no sense at all. It is insane to think about something like that.”