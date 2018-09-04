Utility regulator appoints more bosses

(CNS): J. Paul Morgan, the first CEO of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), has left office after just over 18 months on the job and the board of directors has now appointed two people to act in the post while a recruitment process to fill the CEO post is undertaken. Officials said that Morgan left on 6 August, which was when his contract ended, though it appears officials were not prepared for his departure. Duke Munroe and Gregg Anderson will now act as CEO on a rotational basis until someone is appointed, officials said, adding that this “mimics the co-CEO model which is becoming a widely used concept across a number of organisations globally”.

Several candidates are said to have come forward for the job.

Christen Suckoo, the former chief officer at the education ministry who was recently transferred to OfReg as COO, “will provide public administration support and management of internal operations”, a press release stated.

However, it is still not clear how Suckoo will fit it to what seems to be a management-heavy organisation, with a board of directors, several sector directors and now two CEOs.

The agency has faced considerable criticism from the public and those falling under its regulatory authority as it appears to have been slow off the mark in acting against some of the local challenges that led to the creation of the amalgamated regulator. (See PAC members accuse utilities of ‘robbery’)

Following the departure of Morgan and the appointment of Munroe and Anderson as interim joint CEOs, an interim management committee was created made up of the sector and department heads to support the men during the transitional period, officials stated.

“This approach will provide stability and consensus for operations and overall management, while each executive director retains responsibility to manage their own teams and the regulatory work being done by them,” the release stated.

The joint CEOs have affirmed their joint commitment to developing the regulatory landscape by providing world-class consumer protection and safety in the fuel, electricity, energy, water and ICT sectors.

Morgan said, “Work continues in all of the four sectors OfReg regulates, ranging from the advances in the discussion on ensuring comparative high quality tri-Island-wide broadband connectivity and choice, optimum fuel pricing for motorists, assessment and analysis relating to licensing and relicensing negotiations for a number of key licensees, and alignment of some of the sectors within OfReg’s regulatory model. A public consultation on the water sector regulations has been recently issued and the public is expected to weigh in on this as these are the topics which impact our everyday lives.”

He added that everyone at OfReg was committed to the vision to ensure that all members of the public in the Cayman Islands are protected and have access to the very best in choice, quality products and services. The CEOs have also committed to further educate the public about the sectors that OfReg regulates, informing them of the latest developments in those areas, what that means for consumers, about consumer rights and responsibilities, and to being responsive to their needs.

Munroe, who is the chief fuels inspector and director for the fuels market, joined OfReg from core government, where he headed the Petroleum Inspectorate Department, the agency responsible for safety and compliance, as well as advising government on broad matters related to the fuel sector. His primary role under OfReg is to oversee all aspects of the fuel sector, having extensive regional background in the oil and gas industry.

Anderson is the executive director energy and utilities but had previously sat on the OfReg board as deputy chair before being appointed to a director position at the regulator. He had previously owned a firm supplying executive directorship and business consulting services. Before that he worked at Cable & Wireless and CBS Ltd.

