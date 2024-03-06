Flow’s service troubles continue with BT outage

(CNS): Local telecommunications provider Flow struggled with its internet service Tuesday and was forced to apologise to its customers for a broadband outage across the Bodden Town district, just days after the company apologised for problems with its phone and voice services last Thursday. The utilities regulator, OfReg, said that it had met with Flow Country Manager Cristina Spratt today “seeking an urgent update on the extended and unresolved outage on its network”.

OfReg stated that this latest outage has affected residents and businesses in the Bodden Town area since Monday, 4 March.

“We called a meeting with Flow this morning to get a full understanding on the nature of the problem on their network in the Bodden Town area,” OfReg ICT Director Sonji Myles said. “Many customers currently have no access to internet services and some also have issues with voice calls and TV service. This is extremely concerning. Flow has identified that the problem is hardware related and are working to resolve the equipment failure as soon as possible.”

Myles added that the company’s executives were not able to say when services would be fully restored but Spratt confirmed that she has focused all resources at resolving the issue in order to get customers back online. “We will continue to actively monitor the situation closely,” Myles added.

Complaints about Flow’s poor service provision and customer service are nothing new, despite the high costs, but this is the second major outage in less than a week. On Thursday, OfReg issued a release stating that it was actively monitoring Flow’s work to address the voice network problems to determine if further intervention from OfReg is required sooner.

In November last year, OfReg expressed “deep concern” over an unscheduled outage on its fixed-line network, which impacted calls to emergency services, including 911.

At the time of that service interruption, Myles noted that outages generally, but especially those that impact 911, are a matter of concern. “We are pursuing a comprehensive understanding of the incident,” he said, adding that OfReg expected the resolution report from Flow to shed light on the cause of the outage, the steps taken to rectify the situation, and “plans put in place to prevent any reoccurrence in the future”.

It’s not clear what consequences, if any, there have been to Flow for the recent poor service, but the company was fined $400,000 in 2022 for over-charging business customers.