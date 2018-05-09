PAC members accuse utilities of ‘robbery’

(CNS): Members of the Public Accounts Committee appeared particularly aggrieved about the cost of some utilities when witnesses from OfReg and one of the owners of internet service provider C3 appeared before them Wednesday to answer questions about the regulation of telecommunications, fuel, electricity and water. Focusing largely on the high cost and poor quality of the internet provision and gas prices in Cayman, PAC Chair Ezzard Miller and members Chris Saunders and Bernie Bush were concerned that regulators are failing to hold the players in these sectors to account while utilities are robbing customers blind.

Miller was also “very disappointed” when he learned from J. Paul Morgan, the CEO of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg), that, despite being up and running for more than a year, funding issues had delayed the office’s work on dealing with the pricing of fuel. Morgan revealed that work to examine pricing had only begun in the last few weeks and there would be few results on that issue until the end of the year.

Alee Fa’amoe, the former ICTA director who is now the deputy CEO at the new OfReg and the executive director for ICT, was the first witness in the hot seat. He was pressed by Saunders about what the new regulator was doing to deal with what he believes is the massively inflated prices for dismal internet service. Fa’amoe made it clear that his office is focusing on creating choice and quality of service but it is not touching rates.

Saunders said a list published by Forbes Magazine in 2014 on the comparative cost of accessing broadband in 196 countries showed that Cayman was one of the most expensive countries in the world, coming in at a shocking 190 on the list that started with the best value. He pressed the ICT regulator on what needed to be done to address what he said was tantamount to legal theft. He said a culture had emerged with some companies making massive profits from “sticking their hands in the consumers’ pockets and getting away with it”.

However, Fa’amoe said that OfReg is not going to be dealing with price control. “We regulate the service, not the prices,” he stated, noting that the aim of the regulator was to create a level playing field in the system and to facilitate choice and quality of service, which should drive down costs. He said competition was the key to lower prices and that the regulator would only interfere with competition when the market fails, which is why they were working on a government-built universal network that the telecom firms will pay for.

But Miller noted that since the introduction of competition prices had increased, and that the market had failed and was not working for the consumer. He raised the issue of collusion, especially between the fuel operators and the telecom firms. When he appeared before the committee, Morgan admitted that the regulator has no power to deal with potential collusion but can try to create an environment where it will not happen.

Bernie Bush also accused the telecom and fuel providers of robbery and pressed Morgan about what the issue was. If the regulator has teeth, why is it not using them, he wanted to know, and if it does not, why aren’t they asking legislators for the teeth it needs.

“We need to address this highway robbery. It’s being going on for years,” Bush added.

In what appeared to be a very frustrating session for the three PAC members who engaged in the grilling of the witnesses, their efforts to get to the bottom of why the regulator is not acting failed.

With the private sector firms it regulates breaching their licence conditions, not providing the services required of them, charging massive fees, possibly colluding and undermining the competitive principle, Saunders urged OfReg to start fining people and said they should be “flogging people hard” to make an example of rogue companies and do something to help the consumer who is being ripped off.

Saunders pointed to the irony that although CUC is a monopoly, it was better regulated than all the rest and it was the fuel factor that pushed up the cost of electricity — though its licensing arrangement could be improved, he said.

Miller said he believed there was no real competition in the liberalized markets of the telecom and fuel sectors but described them as “multi-headed monopolies” who colluded to retain the high prices at the pump and made telecom services astronomical.

When Randy Merren appeared before the committee, he also pointed the finger at the regulator in failing to hold other people to account. Merren is an owner of C3, one of the internet service providers which is obligated to roll out a fibre optic network and, like the other ISPs, is in breach of its licence. Merren said his challenge related to the massive overpricing of Datalink, which owns the CUC poles, which the internet providers need to use to roll out their networks.

Merren said C3 really wanted to get the network out to all the of the Eastern District, which are currently suffering very poor and unreliable service, despite paying the same fees as those in George Town and Seven Mile Beach areas who have high-speed broadband. Merren said he supported government’s plans for a universal network if it helped to get over the challenges the telecom providers faced rolling out the network.

