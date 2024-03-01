OfReg says it’s monitoring Flow’s latest service issues
(CNS): After local telecommunications provider Flow sent messages to customers that there were problems with its voice service, OfReg issued a public service message Thursday stating that it had requested information from Flow about the issues and what it is doing to resolve them. The utilities regulator said it had been provided with some information and that preliminary inquiries suggest that some customers may experience intermittent dropped calls or degraded signal reception. Some customers may experience no issues at all with their voice service.
The information did not indicate that the issues impacted calls to 911, but OfReg said it was making further inquiries.
“The regulator is actively monitoring Flow’s work to address the issues in a reasonable, timely manner. Evaluation of the work will determine if further intervention from OfReg is required sooner,” the regulator stated.
OfReg is always monitoring, never enforcing!!
Bunch of useless people they are!!
PLC says “hold my beer”
How’s about OfReg monitor CUC’s service issues? Or their rip off rates? OF course they won’t!! Too many CUC shareholders in high profile positions along with too many closed-door-brethrens in OfReg & just about every branch of CIG.
Business as usual in Cayman.
OfReg is “monitoring FLOW’s latest service issues”?? What a bunch of crap! FLOW itself is a service issue, they have the WORST customer service of ANY service provider in these 3 islands….even worse than CIG and Sagicor!!
That’s saying something!
spot on!
I would be embarrassed to say I worked for Flow. If I was an employer looking to hire and the candidate had Flow in their work history, I’m sorry to say I wouldn’t hire them. Whilst I do believe the culture starts from the top,
individuals can make a difference.