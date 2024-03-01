Visitors rescued by CICG from sinking boat

| 01/03/2024 | 4 Comments
Capsized boat (photo from CICG social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) saved a group of visitors from a sinking boat on Wednesday after they received a report of a vessel in distress off the coast of Grand Cayman. The team on duty responded and was on the scene in a matter of minutes. The officers pulled several people from the water who were wearing vests and using floats or clinging to the boat. It’s not clear what happened to cause the boat to sink or who the captain was.

  1. Guido Marsupio says:
    01/03/2024 at 12:39 pm

    Is it true that CICG left the boat, capsized, floating there as a hazard to boaters? With no warning floats or plan to bring it back to dock?

  2. Radio Rich says:
    01/03/2024 at 11:17 am

    local maverick tour operator. look at the hull, when was the last time it was antifouled???

    • Anonymous says:
      01/03/2024 at 12:17 pm

      What do normal marine consumables, like anti-foul paint, have to do with safe operation, and a propensity to capsize? What is the causal relationship there?

      • Caymanian says:
        01/03/2024 at 1:00 pm

        @Anonymous 01/03/2024 at 12:17 pm – Radio Rich is saying that, if the lack of anti-foul paint on the hull is any indication, the boat’s operator clearly has little regard for the maintenance of his boat. Hence, poor maintenance led to the boat sinking. You’re welcome.

