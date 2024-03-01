Visitors rescued by CICG from sinking boat

Capsized boat (photo from CICG social media)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) saved a group of visitors from a sinking boat on Wednesday after they received a report of a vessel in distress off the coast of Grand Cayman. The team on duty responded and was on the scene in a matter of minutes. The officers pulled several people from the water who were wearing vests and using floats or clinging to the boat. It’s not clear what happened to cause the boat to sink or who the captain was.