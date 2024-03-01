1.3kg of cocaine recovered from East End coastline

(CNS): Police are asking anyone who comes across any packages on the shoreline around East End to call 911 after officers recovered what they believe is over 1.3 kilograms of cocaine around 5pm on Tuesday. The RCIPS said that after it was found, further checks of the area were made both by the RCIPS Air Operations Unit and the Cayman Islands Coast Guard, but no other packages have been found.

The RCIPS did not say where in East End this “rectangular package” of Class A narcotics was found. CNS has asked for a more specific location and is awaiting a response.

The police are encouraging anyone who comes across a suspicious package to call 911 and provide coordinates as soon as possible.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the RCIPS website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to caymancrimestoppers.com or by downloading the app.