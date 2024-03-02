Two West Bay men arrested for football field shooting

Crime Scene Investigation Unit van

(CNS): A 24-year-old man and a 30-year-old man, both from West Bay, were arrested on Friday and Saturday respectively in connection with the shooting at the Ed Bush football stadium last Sunday night. However, the police have not said if either of them is suspected of being the shooter or of helping the gunman. The RCIPS said the men were arrested during police operations conducted over the last week and that officers on the case are still seeking a number of other people believed to be connected to the incident.

In a press release issued Saturday, the RCIPS stated that officers have conducted several searches in the days since the shooting and proactive operations and searches will continue in the coming days. “Members of the public will continue to see an increased armed police presence, particularly in targeted areas, as well as proactive police patrols and vehicle checkpoints,” the release said.

Three people remain in hospital with serious injuries after the shooting that occured during the match at half time. Seven people were shot when a gunman opened fire on a group of people standing on the sidelines.