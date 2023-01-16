CIG makes another bid to get off FATF ‘grey list’
(CNS): A Cayman Islands Government delegation, led by Financial Services Minister André Ebanks and Attorney General Sam Bulgin, met recently in Miami with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review group on money-laundering investigations and prosecutions here to demonstrate the jurisdiction’s renewed capability and capacity for fighting financial crimes. The meeting was part of the process to get off the list of jurisdictions monitored by the FATF, allowing Cayman officials to present the action taken to meet the outstanding requirements.
In March 2019 the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force recommended 63 actions for the Cayman Islands to address. Sixty were complete by February 2021 but the FATF placed the jurisdiction on a monitoring list with an action plan to complete the remaining three items. CIMA satisfied the outstanding action regarding effective sanctions in June 2021 and the financial services ministry dealt with the issues relating to beneficial ownership in October last year.
The findings from this latest review process of improvements that officials say have been made regarding the prosecution here of money laundering will be decided during the FATF Plenary this February, when the CIG is hoping that a public statement will be made indicating that Cayman is to be removed from the list at the next session in June.
Cayman has consistently faced concerns because of its failure to prosecute any offshore financial crimes. Most of the money laundering cases here have been related to theft and deception cases, largely carried out by individuals in offshore firms, rather than cracking any international cases. The gold smuggling trial that began in 2019 was one of the first major trials of its kind here, but it ended with most parties being acquitted.
More recently, former football executive Canover Watson was found guilty of money laundering in connection with fraud on CONCACAF. His business colleague, Bruce Blake, was acquitted of those charges but found guilty of false accounting.
Corruption still runs rife. No mention of developer laundering, midnight aggregate shuffles, government and SAGC Board baksheesh, the need for hundreds of developer nominee companies. There’s not enough room in our prison for what’s still going on. It’s generally everywhere but Cayman Finance.
Ha ha ha ha, good luck with that. There are other reasons why Cayman is still on the grey list and they are not obvious to most. It’s called corruption and it’s like Mr. Legge put it, “endemic”.
As far as I’m aware, there has still not been any action (whether prosecution or otherwise) taken to deal with foreign attorneys, who are not licensed to practice Cayman Islands law and do not hold a Practice Certificate, that engage in illegal practice of Cayman law from other jurisdictions.
When the proceeds of illegal-criminal practice of Cayman law are deposited into the formal monetary system (eg, a bank account), it taints the monetary system with the proceeds of crime and (depending on the specific fact-scenario) may attract a number of money laundering offences.
Certainly, where there are partners in Cayman Islands law firms, which have a multi-jurisdictional presence, that engage in such practices (or similar) mentioned above, that could potentially be open to liability (depending on the specific fact-scenario) for various money laundering offences.
Other forms unlicensed domestic business/trade activities, which are illegal criminal offences, could also give rise (depending on the specific fact-scenario) to money laundering offences, where the proceeds are deposited into a bank account and thus tainting the formal monetary system with the proceeds of crime.
