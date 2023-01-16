CIG makes another bid to get off FATF ‘grey list’

CIG delegation to the FATF review group meeting

(CNS): A Cayman Islands Government delegation, led by Financial Services Minister André Ebanks and Attorney General Sam Bulgin, met recently in Miami with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review group on money-laundering investigations and prosecutions here to demonstrate the jurisdiction’s renewed capability and capacity for fighting financial crimes. The meeting was part of the process to get off the list of jurisdictions monitored by the FATF, allowing Cayman officials to present the action taken to meet the outstanding requirements.

In March 2019 the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force recommended 63 actions for the Cayman Islands to address. Sixty were complete by February 2021 but the FATF placed the jurisdiction on a monitoring list with an action plan to complete the remaining three items. CIMA satisfied the outstanding action regarding effective sanctions in June 2021 and the financial services ministry dealt with the issues relating to beneficial ownership in October last year.

The findings from this latest review process of improvements that officials say have been made regarding the prosecution here of money laundering will be decided during the FATF Plenary this February, when the CIG is hoping that a public statement will be made indicating that Cayman is to be removed from the list at the next session in June.

Cayman has consistently faced concerns because of its failure to prosecute any offshore financial crimes. Most of the money laundering cases here have been related to theft and deception cases, largely carried out by individuals in offshore firms, rather than cracking any international cases. The gold smuggling trial that began in 2019 was one of the first major trials of its kind here, but it ended with most parties being acquitted.

More recently, former football executive Canover Watson was found guilty of money laundering in connection with fraud on CONCACAF. His business colleague, Bruce Blake, was acquitted of those charges but found guilty of false accounting.