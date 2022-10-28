Football execs found guilty in fraud case
(CNS): Canover Watson has been found guilty of all charges against him in the football fraud case, while his colleague and friend, Bruce Blake, has been found guilty of two of the four charges against him for his part in the scam against CONCACAF. After a twelve-week trial, the jury returned their unanimous verdict on Friday afternoon after more than nine hours of deliberation over two days. Watson, who has a previous conviction for a similar fraud on the Health Services Authority, is facing a lengthy jail term but both he and Blake were bailed until sentencing in the New Year.
Chief Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale dismissed the jury and thanked them for what she said was their extraordinary service over the nearly three months the trial lasted. She then heard submissions from the crown and the defence attorneys regarding pre-sentencing reports and a potential confiscation hearing. The men were bailed, but only Watson was given a reporting condition until the sentencing hearing on 19 January.
The jury found Watson guilty of secret commissions in relation to three false invoices for US$1,540,900 paid to Watson by CONCACAF for football kit that was never supplied. The remaining money laundering and false accounting charges related to the actions Watson took to hide and move the money around, including creating loans that were changed to sponsorship deals through the Cayman Islands Football Association (CIFA).
Blake was also charged with money laundering, but the jury found him not guilty of those counts. However, he was convicted of false accounting in relation to the CIFA audit.
Both men had denied all the charges. Watson claimed the invoices, which were signed off by CONCACAF officials, were legitimate business deals and that the loans were to help CIFA and ensure there were no barriers to Jeff Webb, his former business partner and long-term friend, becoming FIFA president. Blake claimed he was helping out his friend and trusted Watson when he asked him to do things.
No man, can’t be a Caymanian because only Jamaicans can be criminals.🙄
Congratulations and thank you to the unbiased jury. There are still two more of Cayman’s Fab Four that should have answered for these crimes and CarePay….one is under never ending house arrest in GA and the other is a seemingly untouchable connected former government official.
We want Jeff. Bring our hero home!
Both them, Webb and all the others involved in CIFA stole for the youth of our beloved sport!
Horrible men, horrible Caymanians!
They should serve all the time consecutively!
Justice has been served, what else would be nice is if the Politicians that are receiving kick backs to benefit the rich and powerful’s agenda with no regard to Country could also face Justice .
I feel sorry for Blake. I think he is more trusting and naive than he was blatantly dishonest. He trusted the mastermind thieving Watson to his own detriment. I hope his sentencing won’t be too severe.
Feel sorry for them? These men are just plain old scam artists and crooks. Put them in jail and throw away the key!
We should decide all cases by jury
Webb, Watson, and Blake have no idea how they have tarnished Cayman on the world stage. It has not been an easy road for those involved in sports on island with this ongoing case. Unfortunately it’s the athletes that suffer from their greed.
Bruce is a good guy I actually believe him
Why would he get himself mixed up with that criminal. Watson should not ever see the light of day again.
I believe him as far as I can throw him.
The grave yard is full of nice guys!