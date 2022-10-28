Three cars set on fire in George Town street

(CNS): Police have begun an arson investigation after Cayman Islands Fire Service and RCIPS officers were called to Greenwood Drive in George Town shortly after 4:30 Friday morning. Three vehicles parked along the street were on fire when they arrived. CIFS crews extinguished the blaze and no one was injured.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any other information is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website.