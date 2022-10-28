Traffic police seek witnesses to EE deadly crash
(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash on the Queen’s Highway in East End last Friday morning involving a silver Honda Fit. Amber Bianca Martinez (29), a doctor at the Health Services Authority, was killed in the single-car collision.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car in the vicinity of the Queen’s Highway between 5:45 and 6:10 that morning is asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220, or the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.
Category: Local News
No cameras?
Such a tragedy. I’m sure her family is baffled in addition to being heartbroken.