Traffic police seek witnesses to EE deadly crash

| 28/10/2022 | 2 Comments

(CNS): Police are appealing for witnesses to the fatal crash on the Queen’s Highway in East End last Friday morning involving a silver Honda Fit. Amber Bianca Martinez (29), a doctor at the Health Services Authority, was killed in the single-car collision.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or saw the car in the vicinity of the Queen’s Highway between 5:45 and 6:10 that morning is asked to contact the Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220, or the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254.

Share your vote!


How do you feel after reading this?
  • Fascinated
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry
  • Bored
  • Afraid
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Tags: ,

Category: Local News

Comments (2)

Trackback URL | Comments RSS Feed

  1. Anonymous says:
    28/10/2022 at 3:55 pm

    No cameras?

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    28/10/2022 at 2:54 pm

    Such a tragedy. I’m sure her family is baffled in addition to being heartbroken.

    8
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

«
»