Boat captain faces lengthy jail time for fatal crash

Boat damaged in fatal crash in August 2019

(CNS): Sean Michael McDonald (39) is expected to be sent to jail on Wednesday, following a court hearing on Friday in relation to the sentence he will receive after being convicted last year on two charges of manslaughter and of endangering life in connection with a deadly night-time boat crash in the North Sound in August 2019.

Manuel “Manny” Brown (49), a former police officer from George Town, and his business partner, John Turner (70), a UK national living in Cayman, who were on board the Godfrey Hurricane, were both killed in the collision. Shamilla Wright, who was also on board, suffered life-changing injuries.

When McDonald appeared before Justice Cheryll Richards last week, the crown suggested a sentencing range of six to twelve years, while the defence argued for a range of three to seven years. Richards adjourned the case Friday to give her time to consider the submissions made by prosecutor Richard Matthews KC and defence lawyer Ben Tonner KC.

Richards said the evidence at trial from the GPS had demonstrated a pattern of dangerous behaviour and speeding that day by McDonald, who had accelerated to around 50mph just minutes before the collision, in which the Pepper Jelly, a white 32-foot Scarab captained by McDonald, literally ran over the smaller vessel where Brown was at the helm.

The court heard how the families of Brown and Turner were still devastated by the death of their loved ones. Beyond the bereavement, one of the families had lost the main breadwinner and was forced to sell the family home.

According to the social inquiry report, although he still did not accept that he was criminally responsible for what happened, McDonald had demonstrated significant remorse and had expressed a wish to trade places with those who lost their lives. Tonner told the court that his client, who was also injured in the crash, now suffers from depression and was genuinely sorry for the tragic loss, with friends describing him as a shadow of his former self since the collision. He also submitted a significant number of character witnesses to the court.

Despite the certainty that McDonald will be going to jail, he was bailed until Wednesday morning, when Justice Richards is scheduled to deliver her sentencing ruling.